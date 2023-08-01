The Chicago man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in a Salem Lakes residence early Sunday allegedly threw a flammable liquid on her as she was lying in bed before she was burned.

Myron Faith Bowie, 36, was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony. A felony warrant has been issued for Bowie's arrest and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

The charges indicate that on Sunday, July 30, shortly before 5 a.m. Kenosha County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 24500 block of 86th Place in the Village of Salem Lakes in Kenosha County. Dispatch indicated that there was a male subject who set his girlfriend on fire.

The caller, who was the victim, had stated that she was set on fire and was in pain before the 911 call was disconnected, according to the criminal complaint.

Dispatch reported they could hear a smoke detector sounding in the background while on the call.

A deputy who arrived on scene made contact with the 33-year-old woman who said "[H]e threw something on me and set me on fire," according to the complaint.

The woman reportedly said she was in bed when the incident occurred and appeared to suffer severe and possibly life threatening burns to her head, face and upper arms. These burns, according to the complaint, seemed to be in several small patches on her upper chest and arms consistent with the splashing pattern of a flammable liquid.

The deputy expressed concern the woman's upper airway had been burned because she was having difficulty breathing and speaking.

Emergency medical services were called and the woman was transported via Flight for Life was dispatched.

The woman reportedly said that her boyfriend threw alcohol on her. She said they were fighting over her cousin. She also said that he burned her in the past but that they were small burns.

Deputies also found four young children in the home who were crying saying to the effect their dad did this, according to the complaint.

The male suspect was identified as Bowie, and his wallet and photo ID were found in the residence.

Two of the children, according to the complaint, said they heard the smoke alarms and when they left their rooms, all on the second floor, they saw Bowie exiting their mother's room, saying that he’s sorry, and that they may never see him again. Bowie reportedly then left.

A child also reportedly told a deputy that before the incident they were all driving home from a family reunion when Bowie began to drive fast and said he was going to kill all of them.

The woman was transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center and was in critical condition. According to court documents, about 13% of her body, mostly her head, upper chest and upper arms, were covered in second-or third-degree burns. The woman was chemically sedated and intubated.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department issued a media alert about Bowie over the weekend and news of the incident sparked headlines across the region.

Bowie is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate DQ46996, according to the sheriff’s department. He is considered "armed and dangerous."

Bowie has been known to stay in the Chicago area at Logan Square and Wicker Park, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s department is seeking the assistance of the public.

"As for the suspect, he is still on the run. Our detectives are following several citizen tips in locating him and working with area agencies to bring the suspect into custody," said Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Colin Coultrip Tuesday.

The woman remains in critical condition but is "receiving the best medical care possible," Coultrip said.

Anyone who knows where Bowie is or has seen his vehicle is asked to contact Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.

