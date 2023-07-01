TWIN LAKES -- Rain and humidity didn't dampen the spirits of hundreds of village residents who showed their patriotic pride attending Twin Lake's Libertyfest Parade Saturday morning.

The annual parade, presented by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, included dozens of floats, appearances from locally elected officials and law enforcement personnel.

The parades stepped off at 10 a.m. from the St. John’s Parking lot, ending at Lance Park.

"We're really happy about the rain," organizer Ann Lundberg joked. "People are still out. This is great to see all the people coming out. It's really nice to see the enthusiasm."

Lundberg, who moved to the village two years ago, said joining the chamber and organizing the parade "was a great way to meet people."

She thanked all the volunteers and wished everyone a "Happy Fourth of July."

Rhett Suhre sanng the National Anthem before the parade.

"We have an amazing parade," Suhre said. "It's neat. I get choked up."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner drove a squad car through the route and threw out candy to children..

"I love the this," Zoerner said. "God bless America."

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman handed out candies as she walked the parade.

"This is awesome," Kerkman said. "People are having a great time. Look at all this."

Village resident Kelsey Nugent said the festivities are also a boon for local businesses.

"It brings a lot of business Downtown. Everybody stops in for a nice cocktail or doughnut," Nugent said.

Michelle Stevens, a cashier at Downtown's Bodi's Bake Shop, said Saturday was easily one of their busiest days of the year.

"It's wonderful," Stevens said. "We're swamped with everything. It's good for business."

The parade was set to be followed by a food and beer tent, and fireworks at dusk.