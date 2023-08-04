The Chicago man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in a Salem Lakes residence and then fleeing the scene over the weekend has been apprehended and is being held in Chicago, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

A felony warrant had been issued for Bowie’s arrest and multiple law enforcement agencies across the region searched for him.

Myron Faith Bowie, 36, was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony.

Bowie is expected to eventually be extradited to Kenosha County.

On Sunday, July 30, shortly before 5 a.m. Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 24500 block of 86th Place in the Village of Salem Lakes in Kenosha County. Dispatch indicated that there was a male subject who set his girlfriend on fire.

The caller, who was the victim, had stated that she was set on fire and was in pain before the 911 call was disconnected, according to the criminal complaint.

A deputy who arrived on scene made contact with the 33-year-old woman who said “[H]e threw something on me and set me on fire,” according to the complaint.

The woman reportedly said she was in bed when the incident occurred and appeared to suffer severe and possibly life threatening burns to her head, face and upper arms. These burns, according to the complaint, seemed to be in several small patches on her upper chest and arms consistent with the splashing pattern of a flammable liquid.

The deputy expressed concern the woman’s upper airway had been burned because she was having difficulty breathing and speaking.

Emergency medical services were called and Flight for Life was dispatched.

The woman reportedly said that her boyfriend threw alcohol on her. She said they were fighting over her cousin. She also said that he burned her in the past but that they were small burns.

The male suspect was identified as Bowie, and his wallet and photo ID were found in the residence.

The woman was transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center and was in critical condition. According to court documents, about 13% of her body, mostly her head, upper chest and upper arms, were covered in second-or third-degree burns. The woman was chemically sedated and intubated.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department issued a media alert about Bowie and the vehicle they believed he was using over the weekend and news of the incident sparked headlines across the region.

Bowie had been known to stay in the Chicago area at Logan Square and Wicker Park, according to authorities.