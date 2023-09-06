A 48-year-old Greendale man is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from numerous Bristol Renaissance Faire vendors over the summer.
Jeffrey Shibilski was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony retail theft as party to a crime — intentionally take merchandise valued over $500 — and five misdemeanor counts of retail theft as party to a crime — intentionally take merchandise valued under $500.
Shibilski made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon where a court commissioner imposed a $1,500 cash bond.
Court documents
On the morning of July 9, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bristol Renaissance Faire, 12550 120th Ave., for a theft report.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the owner of a tobacco and pipe shop who said that three long stem pipes had been stolen from the store the day before. The owner reported the pipes on display had not been sold. The full purchase price of them was $560, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
Surveillance video from in the store reportedly captured two individuals in the store standing next to the display case for the tobacco pipes the evening of July 8. A male seen in the video was described as a middle aged man who was wearing a backpack and satchel.
The owner showed deputies the video and believed a pipe was sticking out of the backpack. A photo of the man was distributed to faire staff in case he returned.
On Sept. 2, deputies were again dispatched to the faire and made contact with a security guard who had two individuals with him identified as Jefferey Shibilski and Robyn Shibilski, according to the complaint.
Each reportedly denied any wrongdoing and said they did not know why they were being held by security.
Jefferey Shibilski reportedly had a large black backpack with him and he consented to a search of it. Inside, a deputy reportedly located several items that were identified as having been taken from multiple vendors from around the venue.
Among the items were 14 individually wrapped medallions and broaches totaling a price of $360 and believed to have been stolen from a souvenir shop, according to the complaint. The bag also reportedly contained 12 tubes of lip balm believed to have been stolen from another shop, and a skull beer mug and scarf believed to have been stolen from a pirate-themed store.
Robyn Shibilski, who is listed as a co-defendant in the criminal complaint and denied any wrong doing, allegedly had a stolen blue hair feather accessary in her possession from a royalty-themed store.
They could not provide proof of purchase for any of the aforementioned items, according to the complaint.
Jefferey Shibilski later admitted to stealing some of the items and that Robyn Shibilski was not involved, according to the complaint. Both individuals were reportedly confirmed to be the subjects captured in July surveillance footage.
An additional alleged incident of theft at the pipe store on Aug. 19 was reported on Sept. 2 by a store manager who said they stole hundreds of dollars worth of additional pipes.
A managing producer for the faire also reportedly told deputies that "she observed each defendant committing the thefts and observed both defendants assisting with the crimes," according to the complaint.
