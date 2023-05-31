Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 24-year-old man faces criminal charges for his alleged crimes while traveling through Kenosha County.

Mensah A. Bonman Jr. was charged Wednesday with felonies of substantial battery causing bodily harm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with three misdemeanors.

Bonman made his Initial Appearance Wednesday afternoon at Intake Court.

On Saturday morning, an Oak Creek police officer patrolling a motel observed a vehicle with a registration plate that did not match, according to the criminal complaint.

The registered owner of the plate was identified as Bonman, who reportedly had an outstanding bench warrant from Sheboygan County on a case of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

When the officer knocked on his room door Bonman answered and was taken into custody. However, the officer also located an injured woman in the room with severe facial injuries.

The woman, according to the complaint, said Bonman had beaten her while in the car on Interstate 94 just north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border in Kenosha County.

Later that day, a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy responded to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee to investigate the matter.

The deputy observed the woman to have several scratches and severe bruising to her right eye, which was swollen shut. The woman, according to the complaint, said Bonman struck her multiple times with a closed fist and with a hard object while driving through Kenosha County on the interstate.

The woman also said she exited the vehicle to avoid being further hit and Bonman attempted to leave her on the side of the road before she jumped back into the vehicle. The woman said she later lost consciousness and awoke in the Oak Creek room.

The woman was eventually transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for an orbital fracture to her left eye that required surgery.

Bonman is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 7.

Bonman free on bond during the alleged crimes committed in Kenosha County. In January, Bonman appeared before a Sheboygan County Circuit Court commissioner where he was charged with the misdemeanor offense of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

