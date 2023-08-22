The Pleasant Prairie man charged in the fatal crash that killed two people late last month when the truck he was allegedly driving while intoxicated crashed into a Kenosha store made his initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon.

Ajay G. Pierangeli, who turned 21 on Monday, is charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated causing injury, all felonies.

Pierangeli, who appeared with a neck brace on and is still recovering from severe injuries sustained in the July 28 crash, appeared tearful at times during his initial appearance before a court commissioner who imposed a $500,000 cash bond.

Pierangeli remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

Pierangeli is accused of driving a truck with four of his friends inside at a high rate of speed while highly intoxicated when he crashed into the front of Play It Again Sports, 4017 75th Street, in the early morning hours of July 28.

Dylan Zamora, 22, and Jenna Barrette, 21 were killed in the crash and two others were injured.

Friends and family of Pierangeli appeared in the gallery Tuesday to witness the proceedings. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30, where Pierangeli will have the opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty.

Quincy Hanson, who was injured in the crash, spoke before the commissioner in support of Pierangeli.

“I just want him home. He’s a good kid and we all love him. Regarding bond, I just want him home,” Hanson said.

Zamora’s grandfather, Jon Heins, also spoke before the court about bond.

“In regards to bond, part of me says ‘no.’ The other part of me says ‘yes.’ Simply because I would like for him to visit their graves. That’s all I have to say,” Heins said.

The state requested a high cash bond because of “aggravating factors of great concern.”

“This incident occurred while Mr. Pierangeli was still not 21 years of age, was not of legal drinking age,” said assistant district attorney Zachary Brost. “The information from the medical records from the hospital was that his blood-alcohol concentration was .282, over three-and-a-half times the legal limit.”

Brost said the truck’s electronic data recorder reported that in the five seconds prior to the crash the truck was going between 45 and 50 mph when it struck the brick building.

“It also showed that the accelerator was engaged at 100% and the brakes were at 0%. That suggests to me that Mr. Pierangeli was so intoxicated that he struck the gas peddle instead of the brake peddle prior to going into the building,” Brost said.

Pierangeli’s defense attorney asked for a $500,000 signature bond so he could remain at home during his physical recovery and because his family is unable to pay a high cash bond.

“Mr. Pierangeli is not a flight risk,” said defense attorney Dennis Melowski. “He relies exclusively on his parents for financial support.”

Melowski said some members of the victims’ families have expressed support for Pierangeli’s family.

“I think there’s a recognition by all those involved in this case, since everyone in that vehicle was drinking and was likely intoxicated, that this could have been any one of them on any given night,” Melowski said.

“I think there’s an understanding of that from the victims and victims’ family. I don’t believe that a $500,000 cash bail is necessary. I think it’s egregiously high.”

Melowski said Pierangeli is still recovering and was released from a rehabilitation center earlier this week and straight into the custody of the law enforcement. He said Pierangeli suffers from a broken neck, broken ribs, a broken shoulder and collapsed lung.

Commissioner William Michel imposed a $500,000 cash bond based on Pierangeli’s alleged blood-alcohol content of over three times the legal limit and a previous municipal citation for operating while intoxicated.

“This court is very concerned with the safety of this community,” Michel said.

“You have a young man who allegedly was driving. You have statements within the criminal complaint from individuals that were in (a nearby) ambulance that observed his behavior, how he was driving. It is very concerning because he put not only the four other individuals that were in the vehicle at risk, but he put this whole community at risk by how he was driving. The court does believe that a $500,000 cash bond is warranted.”

As a condition for his bond Pierangeli is to have no contact with those injured in the crash or the families of the deceased.