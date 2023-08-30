The Pleasant Prairie man charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people and injured two others when the truck he was allegedly driving while highly intoxicated crashed into a Kenosha store was bound over for trial Wednesday morning.

Ajay Pierangeli, who turned 21 last week, appeared in Intake Court for his preliminary hearing where probable cause was found by a court commissioner that felonies were committed by Pierangeli in the early morning hours of July 28.

Pierangeli, who appeared in a blue jail jumpsuit, handcuffed and wearing a neck brace, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Wednesday.

The case now heads to Kenosha County Circuit Court where a judicial pre-trial date is set for the morning of Oct. 27 before Judge Angelina Gabriele.

Pierangeli, represented by attorney Dennis Melowski, remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond. If he is able to post bond Pierangeli is to have no contact with those injured in the crash or the families of the deceased.

Assistant district attorney Zachary Brost appeared for the state Wednesday morning. Kenosha Police Det. Vicente Correa testified for the state and was cross-examined by the defense.

Friends and family of Pierangeli and the deceased were in the gallery Wednesday. Pierangeli remained silent during the proceeding.

Pierangeli is facing four felony charges including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, a Class D felony, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated and causing injury as a second or subsequent offense. He faces over 40 years of confinement and over 25 years of extended supervision if convicted.

Pierangeli is accused of driving a truck with four of his friends inside at a high rate of speed while intoxicated when he crashed into the front of Play It Again Sports, 4017 75th Street, in the early morning hours of July 28.

Dylan Zamora, 22, and Jenna Barrette, 21 were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Pierangeli, who sustained a broken neck and other injuries, and two others were injured.

According to prosecutors. Pierangeli's blood-alcohol content was about three times over the legal limit and he was driving recklessly eastbound on Highway 50 just before the crash.

Close Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette pose in this image from social media. The two Kenosha friends were killed in a car crash early on July 28. From left are Joe, Jordyn, Tammy and Jenna Barrette. Joe and Tammy talked about losing Jenna, their youngest daughte,r in a crash last month. Jenna Barrette, 21, was a strong lover of animals, even making her family pull over so she could stop and visit with people walking their pets. The family provided this childhood photo of Dylan Zamora. The family provided this childhood photo of Jenna Barrette. Dylan Zamora poses with a carnival prize. Barrette and Zamora Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette pose in this image from social media. The two Kenosha friends were killed in a car crash early on July 28. From left are Joe, Jordyn, Tammy and Jenna Barrette. Joe and Tammy talked about losing Jenna, their youngest daughte,r in a crash last month. Jenna Barrette, 21, was a strong lover of animals, even making her family pull over so she could stop and visit with people walking their pets. The family provided this childhood photo of Dylan Zamora. The family provided this childhood photo of Jenna Barrette. Dylan Zamora poses with a carnival prize.