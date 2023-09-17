PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Kenosha man who accidentally shot himself in the leg Saturday night could face a weapons violation charge, according to authorities.

The 21-year-old man was apparently trying to "clear" the weapon around 5:30 p.m. while parked outside an apartment complex in the 8900 block of 83rd Street, according to Sgt. Mike Algiers of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

"Our preliminary investigation shows that he was in a vehicle attempting to clear his pistol and he accidentally discharged (a projectile) into his leg," Algiers said.

An officer who was first on scene initially responded providing care, including applying a tourniquet to the man's leg. Pleasant Prairie fire and rescue personnel transported the man to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released, Algiers said. The man was in the vehicle with two other adult men, who were not injured.

Police are recommending a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Algiers said the incident illustrates why individuals who own or plan to own firearms should take a gun safety class.

"Here's the perfect example for why there are benefits to gun safety education," he said.

