A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman in Kenosha over the weekend.

Theodore B. Hudson IV, 24, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, possession of THC as a second and subsequent offense and misdemeanor pointing a firearm at another.

Hudson made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commissioner William Michel imposed a $25,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for next week.

A Kenosha police officer responded to a residence in the 8100 block of 62nd Avenue Saturday for a weapons call. The caller said Hudson pointed at firearm at her and threatened to kill her at that location, according to the criminal complaint.

A SWAT team arrived on scene to execute a search warrant and Hudson eventually exited the residence, according to the complaint.

Inside, a black semiautomatic handgun with a live round in the chamber was reportedly located in a freezer in the garage.

In the basement, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a large black plastic bag on a table. Near it was a smaller black bag, which reportedly contained two clear plastic bags that contained a green leafy substance that appeared consistent with marijuana and later tested positive for it, according to the complaint.

The woman Hudson allegedly allegedly pointed a firearm at got into a verbal argument with him inside the garage of the residence when she saw a black firearm in Hudson's waistband.

At the time of the alleged incident Hudson was out on bond for the felony charge of strangulation and suffocation with a previous conviction.

Hudson is also a convicted felon, according to court documents, and was convicted of taking and driving a vehicle without consent in Kenosha County in 2020.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from July 13-14 Onwar D. Albright NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Onwar D. Albright, 30, of Kenosha, faces chares of contempt of court (disobey order), disorderly conduct, stalking resulting in bodily harm, second degree sexual assault/use of force, criminal damage to property, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Billie James Chomicki III Billie James Chomicki III, 30, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), and bail jumping. Rebecca A. Farrar Rebecca A. Farrar, 43, of New Auburn, faces charges of harboring or aiding a felon, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Amir Chakafrancis Furlow Amir Chakafrancis Furlow, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, vehicle operator flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver narcotic, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Sam Tomas Jimenez Sam Tomas Jimenez, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), and bail jumping. Terence Quintell Majors Terence Quintell Majors, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Dionia O. Scott Jr. Dionia O. Scott Jr., 28, of Racine, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC (2nd+), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr., 18, of Winthrop, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole. Tymant Robert Travis Tymant Robert Travis, 22, of Wisconsin, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (aggravated assault). Chaylen Terrell Wright Chaylen Terrell Wright, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Fort Worth police to release bodycam footage from fatal Stockyards shooting Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears' police report