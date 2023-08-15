A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people late last month when the truck he was allegedly driving his friends in crashed into a Kenosha sporting goods store.

Ajay G. Pierangeli was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated causing injury.

He faces decades in prison if convicted of his alleged actions in the early morning hours of July 28. A $500,000 arrest warrant has been issued.

Criminal complaint

On July 28, shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Play It Again Sports, 4017 75th Street, for a report of an accident with injuries.

Dispatch advised officers they received an iPhone recording stating individuals were in a severe car crash. Dispatch received another call and could hear males talking in the background and another male cursing, according to the criminal complaint.

While enroute, dispatch advised the crash was a truck versus a building, and three subjects were unconscious. Multiple officers soon arrived on scene and attempted to render aid.

Officers located a red Dodge Dakota partially inside the brick storefront of Play It Again Sports with severe damage.

Four occupants inside the truck were unconscious, while the fifth passenger from the front seat was alert, conscious and breathing.

Kenosha Fire Department officials arrived on scene shortly after police and began to extract each individual from the truck, according to the complaint. Firefighters removed rear seat passengers Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette, who were deceased on scene.

A rear seat passenger was removed from the vehicle and brought to an ambulance. The driver, who was identified as Pierangeli, was also removed from the Dodge and transferred to an ambulance, according to the complaint.

The fifth passenger who was conscious and breathing was the last occupant extracted from the truck and moved to an ambulance.

The passenger side of the Dodge appeared to be pushed against the southern wall of the building, preventing the doors on the passenger’s side from opening. Due to the vehicle’s heavy damage, officers were unable to open the doors on the driver’s side.

Once stabilized, an officer spoke with the conscious man who reportedly said that he and his friends were at a “hangout” in the city.

He was unsure of the exact address, but said everyone was drinking and they had stopped about an hour ago, according to the complaint.

Around 2:30 to 2:45 a.m., he reportedly said they left to drop everyone off at home. He reportedly said Pierangeli was driving and Zamora, 22, Barrette 21, and a third man were seated in the back seats.

The conscious man reportedly said he was not wearing a seat belt and did not believe anyone else was either.

He also said that approximately 20 minutes into the drive, Pierangeli was driving eastbound on 75th Street and lost control of the truck and crashed.

The man called his mom and advised her of the accident before hanging up the phone, but he did not call 911, according to the complaint.

The man also reportedly said Pierangeli was not traveling at a high rate of speed. When asked how the Dodge crashed into a building, the man reportedly replied: “what building?”

Officers noted the man was visibly upset and complained of rib pain. A nurse at an area hospital later advised the man sustained a left rib fracture, a collapsed lung and a small pulmonary contusion, according to the complaint.

A witness on the scene, an ambulance company employee, said that around 3:35 a.m. he was in ambulance working when he approached the intersection of 75th Street and 60th Avenue. At the light, he was met by a red pickup truck that looked a little bit older.

The witness reportedly advised that a man was hanging out the driver side rear passenger seat making gestures at him. The witness reportedly described the man as being “out of it” as the man blew kisses at him. The witness also reportedly said the red truck sped off from the intersection and began partially swerving into his lane located closest to the middle of the road traveling eastbound.

The witness estimated the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph and the ambulance was traveling at approximately 40 to 45 miles per hour, and the pickup was pulling away.

The witness also reportedly recalled the vehicle swerving very hard from the right lane into the left lane, then the front end of the vehicle jumped into the air as the rear end then followed the front going into the air.

The witness lost sight of the vehicle on Highway 50 due to the trees and poles on the roadway. However he said that as he got closer to the last place he saw the vehicle, he noticed that it had crashed into the building. The witness activated the lights on his ambulance and tried to protect the scene as much as possible.

The witness said he attempted to render aid to the occupants until Kenosha police and county sheriff's deputies arrived.

An investigating officer responded to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital where a severely injured passenger and Pierangeli had been transported.

While enroute to the hospital, the officer reportedly spoke with the registered owner of the Dodge Dakota involved in the crash, one of Pierangeli's grandparents.

The grandparent reportedly said he permitted Pierangeli to have possession of his truck.

A legal blood sample was later taken from Pierangeli. The results of that test were not available at the time the criminal complaint was prepared.

While at the hospital, a doctor reportedly informed an officer that Pierangeli's blood-alcohol concentration was .282, about three times the legal limit.

Pierangeli was later transported to Froedtert Milwaukee Hospital and he was diagnosed with a ruptured left lung.

The other severely injured unconcious passenger suffered a skull fracture and was listed in critical condition.

An examination of Pierangeli's driving record revealed that Pierangelo's driving privileges had been suspended or revoked for previous refusals to submit to chemical testing, according to the complaint.

Pierangeli has been in the hospital since the incident.

News of the crash sparked headlines across the region. Fundraisers, vigils and memorials were organized for the two deceased young people who attended Tremper High School.