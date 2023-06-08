A 38-year-old Pleasant Prairie man is facing criminal charges for his alleged sexual conduct with children.

Justin W. Edmonds was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of the same child (at least three violations of first or second-degree sexual assault) and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16, both Class C felonies.

Edmonds was charged late last month but made his initial appearance at Intake Court this week. Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $50,000 cash bond that Edmonds posted Tuesday, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 21.

Criminal complaint

In October 2021, the Kenosha Police Department received a report of a minor who said Edmonds had inappropriately touched them, according to the criminal complaint.

In spring 2022, two forensic interviews were conducted with the minor who reportedly said Edmonds touched them inappropriately and gave them a green liquid that made them sleepy. The minor reportedly said they did not know what happened after Edmonds allegedly gave them the liquid.

At the time the minor also reportedly described how Edmonds terrorized them and caused them to suffer extreme anxiety.

The minor met with a Kenosha Police detective in August 2022 and described how Edmonds had been inappropriately touching them for the last five or six years, according to the complaint.

In February 2023, a detective met with an adult who reported another minor who may have been assaulted by Edmonds in 2021. In March 2023, that minor, according to the complaint, spoke with a forensic interviewer and said Edmonds also touched them inappropriately. This minor also reportedly described how Edmonds once prepared them a drink that this minor believed made them fall asleep before being assaulted.