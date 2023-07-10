A 22-year-old Racine man is accused of fleeing from Kenosha police in a vehicle early Saturday morning at high speeds.

Christobal Romero was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanors of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Romero made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commissioner William Michel imposed a $15,000 cash bond. Romero remained in custody Monday evening.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, a Kenosha police officer observed a Dodge Charger headed westbound on 52nd Street at excess of 70 mph in a posted 30 mph zone, according to the criminal complaint.

When the officer attempted to pursue the vehicle the he “overheard the charger’s exhaust noise increase as the vehicle began accelerating,” according to the complaint.

The driver of the Charger allegedly rapidly increased to an estimated 80 mph in a posted 30 mph zone and the officer reportedly saw the Charger weave between vehicles and continue to increase its speed.

Despite having his emergency lights and siren activated, the officer reported the Charger increased to speeds estimated in excess of 110 mph in posted a 45 mph zone on Green Bay Road.

Eventually, the driver came to a stop on Brumback Boulevard from Washington Road. After a high-risk traffic stop was performed, the driver was identified as Romero, according to the complaint.

Officers reportedly noticed the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and located glass smoking devices inside. Officers also reportedly located a firearm and several un-fired bullets inside.

Romero reportedly said all of the items belonged to him.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 18.