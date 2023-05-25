Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The sentencing of the Illinois murder suspect who fired at Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies and shot K-9 deputy Riggs while attempting to flee from them in Bristol was delayed Thursday.

Allan M. Brown, 35, was found guilty earlier this year by a Kenosha County jury of numerous felonies including three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, firing at an animal with a dangerous weapon and causing injury, and mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with a dangerous weapon, among others.

On the morning of Oct. 21, 2021, Brown fired at deputies and non-fatally shot Riggs in the head at a convenience store/gas station as they tried to take him into custody on behalf of Chicago police. Deputies had been alerted by Chicago police earlier that morning that Brown was being sought in connection with two homicides there.

Brown, who faces over 70 years in prison on the charged he was convicted of, refused to cooperate with deputies ahead of his sentencing before Judge Anthony Milisauskas Thursday morning. Brown's mental health has reportedly severely deteriorated since his March conviction and he reportedly has stopped taking his medications.

Defense attorney Addison Kuhn raised the issue of competency and asked for the sentencing not to proceed Wednesday.

"He is no longer on his mental health medication, which I think is part of the problem," Kuhn said. "To me his mental health has severely deteriorated since the last time I spoke with him. I do have concerns that he doesn't understand where we are or what we are doing."

Milisauskus scheduled a competency hearing for July 10 because he could not proceed with the sentencing Thursday because it could cause legal problems in the future.

"Obviously, he's been found guilty by a jury already and we know what the charges are," Milisauskus said. "We need an examination then in custody by a licensed psychiatrist or a licensed psychologist and that report to be provided to the court and the attorneys within 30 days."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said multiple attempts were made to bring Brown to court.

"Although frustrating I understand the judge's decision," Zoerner said.

Riggs’s handler Deputy Terry Tifft said it's frustrating having to wait for the sentencing but he respects the process.

"You got to respect the system and everything," Tifft said. "It's just frustrating. I want to get this over and put it behind me."

Faces homicide charges

Brown, of Countryside, Ill., a Cook County suburb, still faces two homicide charges against him in Illinois and a handful of felony charges he racked up while being held in the Racine County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Brown is still accused of, in the very early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2021, fatally shooting a 25-year-old man he had argued with at a bus stop in Chicago and then shooting and killing a 41-year-old man and stealing his vehicle before fleeing over the state border to Kenosha County.

The stolen vehicle Brown was driving was eventually tracked to Bristol via a GPS device and located at the convenience store/gas station at 2000 75th St. (Highway 50).

Brown fled on foot and fired at three deputies, striking Riggs in the head, before being taken into custody. Brown was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds he sustained when deputies returned fire.

The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Smathers, called numerous witnesses throughout the four-day trial including Kenosha County deputies, Racine County deputies, Chicago detectives, a state crime analyst and a veterinarian, among others. Jurors were also shown body camera footage and squad car footage showing the moments before, during and after Brown fired at deputies and Riggs.

Riggs also made a brief appearance in court so prosecutors could show the jury where the bullet entered and exited his head.

In December 2021, Riggs was honored with both a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, which are the fourth- and second-highest awards, respectively, presented by the Sheriff’s Department.

Riggs, now 10, has since returned to active duty with his partner and handler.