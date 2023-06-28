The Salem man accused of fatally striking a Kenosha man with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene early Sunday made his first court appearance Wednesday.

William E. Koprovic, 73, is charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, a Class D felony, in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Koprovic made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon where Court Commissioner William Michel imposed a $75,000 cash bond, substantially higher than what prosecutor Dan Tombasco had initially sought.

Koprovic, who wore a blue anti-suicide smock and remained quiet during his appearance, is represented by defense attorney Mark Richards.

Koprovic is accused of fatally injuring 36-year-old Scott David Mingilino, of Kenosha, and fleeing. Mingilino was struck and killed after he reportedly fled from an earlier head-on crash.

According to reports, at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday Kenosha police officers responded to the 5600 block of Green Bay Road for the hit-and-run crash involving Mingilino. The department indicated that a black Honda HRV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Green Bay Road when it crashed head-on with a semi. The semi driver was not injured.

The operator of the Honda, later identified as Mingilino, exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but was later found injured by a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy on the shoulder of the 8800 block of Highway 158 around 2:22 a.m.

While approaching the intersection of Highway 158 and County Highway H the deputy observed a vehicle approximately a half mile ahead which had pulled over to the side of the road, according to the criminal complaint. The deputy observed the vehicle had its tail lamps illuminated as if it were either stopped or braking.

Upon reaching the west side of the intersection, the deputy reportedly observed a man identified as Mingilino face down on the shoulder on the north side of Highway 158 just west of the intersection who appeared to be unresponsive.

Mingilino appeared as if he "had just been hit as his body was still warm to the touch," according to the complaint.

The deputy, with the help of a nearby driver, performed CPR and attempted other lifesaving measures on Mingilino, who reportedly had a large laceration on his forehead and had trouble breathing, according to the complaint.

Kenosha Fire and Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and moved Mingilino into an ambulance. First responders discontinued lifesaving measures when Mingilino's heart stopped.

Investigators later identified the suspect vehicle as a Cadillac SRX because it was captured on the first deputy's squad camera. Footage reportedly shows the vehicle the deputy observed braking approximately a half mile down the road had turned around and drove past the deputy's squad eastbound on Highway 158 while she was performing lifesaving measures on Mingilino. The Cadillac continued on without stopping, according to the complaint.

Deputies took Koprovic into custody Monday night after he turned himself in at the Public Safety Building. The arrest came after authorities called for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle that had left the scene.

The Cadillac was later located inside Koprovic's home garage and taken as evidence.

Father speaks

Scott Mingilino spoke about his son before Michel imposed bond.

"If the facts bear out the way they seem to be now, in the early morning of June 25, 2023, Mr. Koprovic mowed down my son with his vehicle, decided to leave the scene only stopping a little ways ahead to possibly have a vantage point to where my son could be seen laying on the ground and a sheriff's deputy could be seen pulling up and performing lifesaving measures," Scott Mingilino said.

He said Koprovic "decided to leave the scene rather than do the compassionate, caring, selfless, human being thing."

"I'm not judging because nobody knows what they would've done but I would like to think I would've been wanting to answer for what I did," Scott Mingilino said. "Since the incident Mr. Koprovic has seemed to be in self-preservation mode and not do the right thing. ... I feel like there's no reason for us or the court to think that's going to change."

Scott Mingilino said that no matter what happened before Koprovic's alleged actions there's "no reason that anybody could give me that my son deserved to be hit, be left to die and to have his life taken from him."

Koprovic is scheduled to appear in court again July 6 for a preliminary hearing. He faces 25 years of possible confinement if convicted.

Assistant district attorney Tombasco said a cash bond is required because he faces "significant exposure."

Defense attorney Richards, however, asked for a $7,500 cash bond and said Koprovic is not a flight risk.

"My client turned himself in when he became aware that his car hit a person," Richards said. "My client did not believe that he hit a person. He went back to look to see what he hit. He did not notice it. He went home. He went to work. He did everything. He saw the pictures on social media. He realized that his car was involved in the accident and he brought himself with his son to the sheriff's department and turned himself in."

