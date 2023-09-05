An Illinois man believed to be involved in a string of Kenosha burglaries is now facing criminal charges and held in the county jail.

Kenneth L. Beauchamp, 23, was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with nearly a dozen criminal charges including five counts of felony burglary to a building or dwelling, possession of burglar tools and a handful of related misdemeanors.

Beauchamp, of Beach Park, Ill., made his initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon where a court commissioner imposed a $25,000 cash bond.

Court documents

On Aug. 23, a Kenosha police detective was assigned a follow-up investigation into burglary complaints that originated from Drew & Co Medical Aesthetics, 7645 Pershing Boulevard, and Uptown Restaurant, 4003 75th St.

On Sept. 2, the detective was also assigned burglary complaints that originated from Ricchio Autoworks, 6041 30th Ave., and Mattress Shop, 3012 Roosevelt Road.

On Aug. 22, a day before the detective was assigned the case, police were dispatched to Drew & Co Medical Aesthetics and adjoining business Intrigued Beauty Studio for a report of a break-in.

Surveillance video reportedly captured a man break into the building and steal cash from a cash register. The next day, police responded to nearby Uptown Restaurant because the owners wished to report a break-in and burglary. Surveillance video at the restaurant captured a suspect at the back door that evening.

The suspect allegedly used a pry bar to force entry before attempting to pry open a cash register. The suspect then ripped the register from its stand and placed it inside a dark colored bag before leaving, according to the complaint.

On Sept. 1, police responded to Ricchio Autoworks for an alarm call. Upon arrival, police were informed that there had been a burglary and officers observed coins scattered across the floor. Hundreds of dollars were reportedly stolen from a cash register.

Officers responded to a similar incident Sept. 2 at the Mattress Shop, whose owner reported the rear door was forced open and hundreds of dollars worth of cash stolen.

The detective assigned to investigate the case reviewed surveillance footage and determined the suspect had been riding a bike and had a tattoo on his left hand. The suspect also had shoulder-length hair and was believed to have worn Nike Air Jordan’s during some of the burglaries.

The detective also received, according to the complaint, an email regarding a similar incident in nearby Zion, Ill., involving someone wearing Air Jordan’s and riding a bike.

On Sept. 4, the detective was informed by another officer that possible burglary suspects had been stopped in the 5900 block of 30th Avenue.

Upon arrival, the male suspect was identified as Beauchamp, who reportedly matched the description of the man captured in surveillance videos. Beauchamp was with a woman and the two were placed under arrest, according to the complaint.

A search of Beauchamp’s backpack reportedly turned up a metal crow bar.

The woman reportedly agreed to speak with officers and said that the two had been utilizing a bike to commute from their home in Beach Park to Kenosha. The woman, who was identified as Noriela Garcia, said she would drive around the city with Beauchamp and that he would tell her “I got this one,” which meant that he would break into the business, according to the complaint.

Garcia said the businesses were selected at random and the burglaries all occurred around 7 p.m.

Garcia said she remained outside and never entered the buildings and so believed she was not involved in the crimes, according to the complaint.

Garcia also said Beauchamp committed the alleged crimes because he did not money and said she had some money left over from the burglaries in her purse inside their Illinois home, according to the complaint.

Garcia reportedly gave consent for their home to be searched and inside a pair of Air Jordan’s matching the pair in surveillance videos was located. Garcia also reportedly turned over cash to law enforcement.

Garcia is referred to as a co-defendant in court documents.

