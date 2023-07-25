Thousands of dollars worth of Country Thunder wristbands were stolen over the weekend and now criminal charges have been filed against three Illinois adults who allegedly received the stolen property.

Wristbands serve to identify the wearer as a ticketholder for the music event and grant the wearer access to different areas based on the kind of wristband it is.

Thomas C. Bernatek, Amelia M. Miulli and Morgan C. Timmons, all 18 years old and from Park Ridge, Ill., were charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Each was scheduled to make their initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon. They are each charged with receiving stolen property valued over $10,000 as party to a crime, a Class G felony.

Criminal complaint

On Sunday, July 23, a Kenosha County sheriff’s detective was dispatched to the Country Thunder Music Festival grounds for a report of a burglary. The detective met with the festival site manager who reported that overnight someone had broken into the will call booth and took three bags of weekend and daily wristbands valued in excess of $50,000, according to the criminal complaint.

The manager also reported that he had checked the internet and located a male who had posted them for sale. The manager said the front of the will call booth has a wood panel that folds down and covers the front of the building. He said that the cover was folded down when it was closed the night before but someone forgot to lock it, according to the complaint. The will call booth was located along the main entrance just south of 110th Street.

When employees opened up for Sunday the manager said they noticed that someone had flipped up the front cover. He said that they had several items scattered on the floor and three bags were missing.

The manager, according to the complaint, said it appeared that someone had stuck something in the window opening of the booth and pulled the bags toward the opening.

The detective reportedly identified the suspect selling the stolen wristbands as Bernatek. The detective reportedly communicated with Bernatek over social media and told Bernatek he wanted to purchase six wrists bands for $50 each. The detective made arrangements for Bernatek to meet a deputy at the Uber/cab area of the festival grounds, according to the complaint.

A deputy in plain clothes reportedly confirmed that Bernatek had tickets and detained him.

Bernatek, according to the complaint, agreed to speak with deputies and said he was not at Country Thunder the day prior. Bernatek reportedly said his girlfriend, Miulli, was at the festival with Timmons and two other females.

Bernatek reportedly said he was communicating with Miulli all night and that she had sent him a text that she found bags of wristbands in the mud. He said that no one was picking them up and so she grabbed them.

A detective searched the vehicle and located five $20 bills sitting on the front passenger side seat, according to the complaint. Also located in the vehicle was a black plastic bag sitting on the front passenger side floorboard that contained several varying Country Thunder wristbands.

Several more wristbands were reportedly located in the glovebox. In total, 20 “reserve” wristbands, four Sunday general admission wristbands, one “platinum” wristband, and 68 weekend general admission were located.

The wristbands removed from Bernatek’s shorts pocket were reportedly 40 general admission wristbands, four “reserve” wristbands and two Sunday general admission wristbands.

In one text between Bernatek and Miulli she reportedly asked him “how can I sell these” and “I have so many” and “Premium (expletive) too,” according to the complaint.

Later in the conversation, Miulli reportedly said that she found the tickets outside of a little shack and then said that someone stuck their hand inside and pulled out bags of wristbands. Miulli reportedly advised that a couple of bags taken from inside the “shack” fell to the ground and she retrieved them.

Miulli allegedly messaged Bernatek about how the sales we’re going and hoped she did not get arrested.

When questioned by investigators Timmons reportedly advised that she did get a bag of wristbands from a male, but claimed she did not see where he had gotten them from. Timmons also reportedly made the spontaneous statement “my hand did not go into the window” when questioned.

Miulli, when questioned, reportedly claimed that when they got to the will call booth they found the wristbands on the ground and she picked up wristbands.

When asked about Bernatek selling wristbands, Miulli reportedly said “I don’t know what he did with them after that and his ideas.” She reportedly denied knowing he was going to sell tickets despite being shown her previous messages to him.

Country Thunder is the popular four-day country music festival that draws tens of thousands of music fans and high-profile musicians from across the nation to the Shadow Hill Ranch in Randall every summer in Kenosha County.

