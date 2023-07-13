Three Kenosha men are in custody after allegedly fleeing from police in an early morning pursuit and then attempting to hide.

Jermaine L. Mitchell, 22, was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a vehicle to flee or elude law enforcement. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of obstruction and carrying a concealed weapon.

Mitchell made his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon where Court Commissioner William Michel imposed a $15,000 cash bond.

According to criminal complaint, around 12:30 a.m. on July 10 Kenosha police officers were on patrol when a black Subaru Tribeca was observed operating southbound on 12th Avenue with an expired registration. None of the vehicle's brake lights were working.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle and activated his emergency lights the driver of the vehicle allegedly continued east onto 63rd Street and then south onto Sheridan Road. The vehicle, according to the complaint, continued to travel at a slow rate of speed in spite of the officer's emergency lights.

The vehicle allegedly continued south on Sheridan Road until it turned onto 63rd Street going the wrong way on a one-way road.

The vehicle continued where it eventually turned north going the wrong way on 11th Avenue, also a one-way road and began to accelerate away from the officer. The vehicle reportedly nearly struck another motorist who was going the correct way on 11th Avenue and accelerated through the intersection at 63rd Street and 11th Avenue without slowing or stopping for the posted stop sign.

The vehicle momentarily came to a stop in the area of the 6000 block of 11th Avenue, where the passenger doors opened, according to the complaint. The vehicle then began to accelerate again and turned west onto 60th Street and began accelerating faster.

The vehicle made several more turns and eventually ended up turning into an east/west alleyway between 60th Street and 59th Street. Because the officer knew that there was only one exit to the alleyway he reportedly parked his squad vehicle blocking the entrance/exit.

Four occupants of the vehicle reportedly jumped out of it and attempted to flee. The driver was identified as Mitchell, whom the officer reportedly recognized from previous incidents.

Passengers Treshawn Tooks, 22, of Kenosha, and David Sanchez Jr., 23, of Kenosha were also identified and attempted to flee, according to the complaint.

All four individuals allegedly began to run northbound while the vehicle continued to roll down the alleyway. The officer, however, was able to enter the vehicle and stop the vehicle before it hit a fence.

While securing the vehicle the officer reportedly found a firearm with an extended magazine wedged between the driver’s seat and center console with a live round in the chamber.

Officers began to search the area for the four individuals who fled from the vehicle and a perimeter was established. Residents of the area indicated to law enforcement that the suspects were hiding in trash bins.

Tooks was reportedly found hiding on the ground on the north side of the 5700 block of 18th Avenue.

Just east of Tooks, officers reportedly located Sanchez and Mitchell located in separate trash bins right next to each other. The fourth male was not found.

A firearm was also found near Tooks, who has been charged with misdemeanors of carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction. Sanchez, a convicted felon, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor obstruction.

Sanchez is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. Tooks is being held on a $2,500 cash bond. They both made their initial appearances in Intake Court Thursday.