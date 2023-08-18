A Trevor man facing over two dozen felony charges related to child pornography and child exploitation is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in Kenosha County.

Eric J. Johnson, 31, was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with one count of possession of child pornography and 27 counts of child exploitation. He is accused of possessing illegal materials and disseminating such materials via social media.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 23. Johnson remained in custody Friday evening. As a condition of his bond he is to have no contact with minors or use social media. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the criminal complaint, on June 2, the Sheriff’s Department Sensitive Crimes Detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Kenosha County resident uploading and receiving child sexual abuse material through an online messaging application.

The account referenced in the CyberTip was linked back to an address in Trevor belonging to Johnson, according to the complaint.

After an investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on Johnson’s residence in the 11700 block of 304th Avenue where several computers and cellphones were located, according to the sheriff’s department.

Johnson was not at home at the time of the warrant and later turned himself in to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday after speaking with law enforcement over the phone, according to the complaint.

“Protecting the children of our community, their future, and their innocence, has been, and always will be, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s primary objective,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Colin Coultrip said in a statement.