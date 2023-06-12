The 40-year-old Trevor man accused of threatening violence while armed at a Salem Lakes residence last week is now facing criminal charges.

John K. Harbecke was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of narcotic drugs, among numerous misdemeanors.

Harbecke made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for June 23.

Alleged incident

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 25500 block of 109th Place in Salem Lakes for a weapons complaint.

Dispatch advised deputies, according to the criminal complaint, the a male caller said he had gone over to his neighbor’s house and when inside that his neighbor’s son put a gun in his face and threatened to kill him if he came over there again.

The neighbor’s son was identified as Harbecke, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, the deputies met with the man who reportedly told them that he had gone over to his neighbor’s residence to assist him with repairing a screen door.

The man said that while sitting with his neighbor in the kitchen that Harbecke came out from a back bedroom and put a pistol in his face. The man said that it was his belief that Harbecke had done so because Harbecke had recently accused him of stealing from both him and his father, according to the complaint.

The man also reported Harbecke threatened to kill him before he left the residence and called 911.

Harbecke was arrested and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Inside Harbecke’s bedroom deputies reportedly recovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana residue, a vape device containing cannabis and some ammunition.

In another room deputies reportedly recovered a pistol with the serial numbers scratched off along with more marijuana. They also reportedly found 63 grams of Kratom.

In March 2010 Harbecke was convicted of intimidating a victim/ threat of force, a Class G felony that prohibits him from ever legally possessing a firearm.