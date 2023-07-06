A 54-year-old Trevor man is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Ike D. Miller III was charged Thursday with two counts of felony second-degree sexual assault, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanors of battery in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Miller was set to make his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 2 around 10:20 p.m. a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy on patrol stopped at the intersection of County Highway SA and Camp Lake Road in Salem Lakes when he reportedly observed two people standing in the doorway to the Kickstand Bar, 9622 Camp Lake Road. The deputy saw them briefly interact and then observed the man "grab (the woman) and pull her into the bar and then close the door."

The deputy did not observe any of the interior lights come on and after waiting a few moments the deputy requested another deputy respond to further investigate who the two people at the bar were as it looked closed. The deputy then approached the bar on foot and looked through one of the front door windows and reportedly observed Miller and the woman at the end of the bar looking at each other. The deputy then knocked on the door and shown a light inside to identify himself.

While inside the bar the woman reportedly barely looked at the deputy, did not reply to his questions and seemed scared, according to the complaint. When questioned by the deputy if she was O.K. the woman "immediately shook her head from side to side stating 'No' she was not okay," according to the complaint. The woman reportedly mouthed the words "help me."

When deputies requested Miller go outside so they could speak with the woman Miller allegedly reached into his right pants pocket for a knife. Deputies immediately addressed the knife and prevented Miller from opening it. Miller was reportedly highly intoxicated at the time.

Deputies noted that as soon as Miller grabbed the knife the woman started to cry.

When questioned by deputies Miller reportedly said he was closing his bar when a deputy arrived and said the woman was a "possible girlfriend." He also accused deputies of hassling him.

The woman told deputies, according to the complaint, that Miller sexually assaulted her after he invited her to have a drink with him. She also said Miller refused to allow her to leave before and after the alleged assault inside the bar.

Miller reportedly denied assaulting the woman and told deputies that he had hoped to take her home for the night.

Miller, who was the bar owner, was arrested.