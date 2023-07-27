TWIN LAKES — A 40-year-old Twin Lakes man accused of possessing a large amount of illegal drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place in Kenosha County is now facing numerous criminal charges.

Jason A. Olrich, a convicted felon, was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony possession with intent to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver 200 grams or less of THC. He's also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olrich made an initial appearance at Intake Court on Tuesday where Court Commissioner William Michel imposed a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2 and Olrich remained in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Criminal complaint

Earlier this month, a Kenosha County sheriff's detective received information from a source that Olrich, known by the nickname "Jayo Yayo" was in possession of large amount of narcotics and U.S. currency, according to the criminal complaint.

The source also reportedly told the detective that Olrich sold narcotics and lived in Twin Lakes.

On July 18, sheriff's deputies set up surveillance around Olrich's residence in the 33700 block of 116th Street in Randall. Deputies, according to the complaint, saw Olrich leave his residence in a sedan and coordinated with patrol deputies to conduct a stop of the vehicle in the 31700 block of County Highway C, about a mile from the house.

The vehicle was searched and, according to the complaint, deputies found a green leafy substance on the driver's floorboard that later tested positive for the presence of THC.

Olrich also reportedly had two cell phones, a Wisconsin Quest card belonging to someone else and about $700.

Olrich, according to the complaint, said he was living at his mother's residence in Randall.

Deputies later conducted a search of that residence and reportedly found found marijuana, cocaine, cocaine residue, drug paraphernalia, another smartphone, a laser, bundles of U.S. currency, several gold, platinum and silver bars, and a digital scale.

The amount of cocaine recovered from the residence was reportedly about 183 grams, worth about $16,000, according to the Midwest HIDTA Drug Price Guide from June of 2023.

Using the same drug price guide, Olrich was reportedly in possession of $80 worth of THC wax and $500 worth of THC.

In 2015, according to court records, Olrich was found guilty of delivering cocaine and illegally possessing a firearm in Kenosha County.