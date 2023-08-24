Two have been arrested on drug-related charges after a multi-agency investigation and operation at a local motel Wednesday.

Members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) and officers from the Twin Lakes Police Department conducted a sting at the Super 8 Motel, 7601 118th Ave., in Pleasant Prairie.

KDOG received an anonymous tip relating to the sale and distribution of narcotics by two Twin Lakes residents, Ernest Slavik and Amanda Stewart, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Colin Coultrip. Slavik and Stewart were reportedly observed by officers members making several quick hand-to-hand transactions when they were arrested.

After investigation, the following items were seized: 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, 11.3 grams of fentanyl and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Slavik and Stewart were arrested without issue and are facing numerous criminal charges including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

“Protecting the children and members of our community from deadly narcotics and the violent crime that comes with narcotics sales will remain one of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s utmost priorities! This investigation is yet another example of how great all law enforcement agencies within Kenosha County work together to keep our community safe. Excellent work by all those involved,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

