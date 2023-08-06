SOMERS — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department authorities along with multiple agencies continue to seek two men who fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday that later turned into a massive search for the duo who were alleged to be involved in narcotics trafficking.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. when a sheriff’s deputy with his police dog partner initiated a traffic stop at Interstate 94 at Highway KR.

The vehicle’s occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle and did so, according to Sgt. Colin Coultrip. However, as one deputy was at his squad car with the occupants’ Wisconsin photo identification cards, the pair fled the scene on foot.

Coultrip said the fleeing suspects initially ran east off the interstate but were then spotted “running west across all eight lanes of I-94” toward nearby Apple Holler, 5006 Sylvania Ave., an orchard and family farm with a restaurant and gift shop in Sturtevant.

He said a second perimeter was set up and several law enforcement police dogs and drones were deployed to attempt to locate them. The suspects were not found and were last observed “in the vast fields to the northwest of Apple Holler,” Coultrip said.

Back at the original scene, authorities discovered a large amount of narcotics and two firearms inside the suspects’ vehicle. Coultrip said one of the firearms had been modified to “fire fully automatic.”

He said the suspects’ names and photographs of the evidence were being withheld due to a larger, ongoing investigation into the drugs and the modified weapon.

Authorities, including law enforcement officers from the Kenosha Police and Mount Pleasant police departments, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to the incident. Authorities were at the scene for three hours.

