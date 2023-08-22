Two suspects are in custody after multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a manhunt that began near the 4300 block of Springbrook Road Tuesday morning.

According to a social media alert originally posted before 10 a.m., a Black male of medium build had fled on foot in the area, possibly to the nearby Post Office, and was considered armed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Kenosha Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to the incident. Reportedly three drones and a K9 unit were utilized.

According to the post, two suspects were in custody by around 11 a.m.

