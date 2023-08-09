A 19-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man is facing numerous felony charges in Kenosha County after allegedly fleeing from local law enforcement officials twice, endangering the public and causing a squad car to collide with the vehicle he was driving.

Deshontae T. Bell was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle to flee, operating a vehicle to flee and causing property damage, making a threat to a law enforcement officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety for his alleged actions in the village of Pleasant Prairie and city of Kenosha in July and August.

Bell was scheduled to make his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Kenosha.

Criminal complaint

Shortly before 2 a.m. on July 31 a Pleasant Prairie police officer was on patrol near the 9700 block of 39th Avenue when he observed a black sedan operating northbound on 39th Avenue without visible front registration and what appeared to be erratic movement.

The officer, according to the criminal complaint, caught up to the suspect vehicle when it started accelerating at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated his squad's emergency lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle but the suspect in the vehicle turned off its headlights and continued driving in a reckless manner.

The suspect allegedly fled east onto 65th Street, north on 38th Avenue, east on 63rd Street, north on 32nd Avenue and then accelerated near the intersection of 39th Avenue and 60th Street causing the officer to lose sight of him and terminate the pursuit.

Multiple officers, including Kenosha police, were in the area and assisted in searching for the vehicle but it was not located.

The driver allegedly fled at speeds over 100 mph and failed to stop at traffic lights and stop signs.

Investigators later determined the driver entered Kenosha County from Illinois and the sedan was registered to a woman from North Chicago.

North Chicago police attempted to locate the vehicle at the woman's residence but a family member said the woman and her boyfriend, who was identified as Bell, were out driving and had not returned home, according to the complaint.

Aug. 8 incident

A Pleasant Prairie police sergeant was on patrol Tuesday evening when he observed a vehicle matching the description of the sedan that fled on July 31 operating northbound in the 10100 block of 39th Avenue.

The sergeant performed a U-turn to pull behind the vehicle, but the suspect accelerated rapidly, according to the complaint.

The sergeant activated his lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle but it continued driving. Another officer positioned at the intersection of Springbrook Road and 39th Avenue activated his squad’s lights and sirens to stop the vehicle, according to the complaint. The driver passed several other vehicles and continued eastbound on Springbrook Road at high speeds.

The vehicle, however, came to a "rapid stop" in the 3700 block of Springbrook Road, according to the complaint, causing a pursuing officer's squad to collide with it.

A man later identified as Bell exited the driver's seat, according to the complaint, and he was not injured. The vehicle, which had two female passengers, reportedly smelled of marijuana. Marijuana was later found inside the vehicle.

After his arrest Bell was questioned by officers and reportedly became upset and combative. After being escorted to a squad car Bell allegedly began banging his head against the rear window and refused to comply with orders.

While inside the squad car Bell allegedly threated to "beat" and officer. After being read his rights Bell reportedly said he also fled from officers on July 31 because he had a "temp" license.