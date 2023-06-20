Two Kenosha residents have been charged with attempted homicide and other serious crimes stemming from an April shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured.

Elliana D. Echols, 18, and Michael F. Brown, 16, are each charged as adults with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Class A felonies, in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

They are also each charged with aggravated battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Brown is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both are being held on $500,000 cash bonds in Kenosha County Jail. Preliminary hearings are set for Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, on the night of April 12 a Kenosha Police officer was advised of a shots fired call in the area of Fifth Avenue and 66th Street. The officer then responded to an area hospital to speak with a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face.

The boy who was shot, according to the criminal complaint, said he was parked in front of his grandmother's house and listening to music with a cousin when "a black sedan with tinted windows" pulled up alongside him. The boy said he then "felt blood spatter on his face" and was unsure how many rounds were fired at him.

The boy reportedly fled and then told family members he had been shot. He then taken to a hospital.

A projectile, according to the complaint, appeared to have entered the right side of the boy's head and then exited on the right side of his head just above his ear. He was later transported to a Milwaukee-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A brass shard was removed from his cheek.

A witness reportedly told police he saw a black car pull up with its lights off before hearing about 12 shots. Another witness told police he saw a black car pull through an alley with a passenger's side window rolled halfway down before someone fired several shots near Fifth Avenue and 66th Street. That witness heard some 20 shots.

Investigators reportedly found a bullet casing in front of a home along 66th Street. Eleven more casings were found near the boy's car, three of which are believed to be from someone firing back at the car that pulled up and began firing, according to the complaint.

Investigators reportedly used a Snapchat account to connect Brown to the shooting. A phone call between Brown and his incarcerated brother also tied Brown to the shooting. Brown reportedly said "that's my work" on a call.

Brown's Facebook records also showed a conversation with Echols hours before the shooting, according to the complaint. After the shooting, Echols reportedly messaged someone "it's done" before exchanging messages about getting rid of her phone and a firearm.

On May 23, both Brown and Echols were arrested during a traffic stop. The vehicle they were in reportedly had heavy tint and a firearm was found under Brown's seat, according to the complaint.

