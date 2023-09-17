A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in the city's Wilson neighborhood Saturday.

The incident was reported at 10:21 p.m. in the 4800 block of 38th Avenue.

Kenosha Fire and Rescue personnel responded and transported the man to a local hospital where he was being treated, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.

The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Madsen said the incident was not being investigated as a homicide. A call for a Flight For Life helicopter was canceled due to weather conditions, he said.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the Kenosha County Jail.

No additional details were immediately available.

