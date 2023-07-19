A 35-year-old Zion, Illinois, woman is facing felony charges after allegedly fleeing from a Pleasant Prairie police officer at very high speeds.

Jalisha M. Ware is charged with operating a vehicle to flee or elude an officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Ware, who remains in custody on a $20,000 cash bond, is set to appear in court next week for a bond hearing. Video of Ware's alleged actions was posted to social media by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Wednesday.

On July 9, a Pleasant Prairie police officer on East Frontage Road saw the driver of a red Mazda in one of the left turn lanes travel through the intersection but not make a left turn, violating the sign and deviating from its lane, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer activated his squad car lights, and the red Mazda did not immediately pull over. The officer then activated his sirens but the vehicle traveled for another 50 yards before pulling over to a complete stop.

The officer exited his vehicle and saw a sole occupant inside who was later identified as Jalisha Ware, according to the complaint. Ware was reportedly continuously looking in her mirror as the officer approached.

As the officer got near the vehicle, he reportedly saw the brake lights illuminate and the vehicle accelerated off at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued the vehicle and as they approached a curve in the road, Ware allegedly crossed over the center line and strayed in oncoming traffic even though there was a raised median separating the lanes of travel.

As times speeds exceeded 80 mph, according to the complaint.

The officer continued pursuing Ware to County Highway C, where she allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign as it turned west. Ware then continued west failing to stop for several more stop signs at the exit/entrance ramps for both U.S. Highway 41 north and south.

The vehicle continued west on County Highway C passing West Frontage Road in oncoming lanes, according to the complaint. At this point, Ware's vehicle continued accelerating at high rates of speeds in excess of 100 mph.

However, as the officer approached County Highway MB he knew that a roundabout was ahead.

The officer slowed his speed to maneuver safety. Ware's vehicle, however, was reportedly traveling too fast and drove through the roundabout, damaging a tire.

The officer continued to pursue the vehicle west on County Highway C, with speeds at 70 mph. In the 19700 block of County Highway C, Ware's vehicle lost control and spun out into the north ditch line.

The officer then reportedly saw Ware exit the vehicle and run to the back of the car. Ware was then taken into custody.

"Her first instinct was to pull over. Had she done so she would've gotten a ticket. Now she's charged with 2 counts of Felony 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and 1 count of Felony Fleeing," the department posted with a link to the video. "At 90mph the roundabout is not your friend."