SOMERS — The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten’s Oktoberfest, which got underway on Friday, continued Saturday with guests enjoying music, German food and beer and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Michael Grab, co-owner of the Biergarten, said it would be a busy few weeks ahead for them, including the annual Flannel Fest in October and the upcoming September Harvest Fest at the Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden.

“We’re super excited for another Oktoberfest season, every year the event gets bigger and bigger,” Grab said.

On Saturday, several guests were dressed in traditional wear, celebrating the season.

Danielle and Mike George of Pleasant Prairie were with their dog, drinking from personal beer steins and wearing farmer’s hats of thick felt cones with floppy brims.

They said they fell in love with Germany and German culture years ago, when Mike interned in Munich while they were dating.

“I was so bummed, he could have gotten some other European city. But then I went to visit,” Danielle recalled. “The people are so amazing and friendly. I just fell in love with the country.”

They even got engaged in Germany, and have fond memories of Oktoberfest in Munich. They haven’t gone for some time since their son now plays college football, but they still like to come to the Pets Biergarten to celebrate.

They moved to Pleasant Prairie in 2018, and talked about seeing the Biergarten expand over the years.

“We drove by and saw this tiny Biergarten,” Danielle said, recalling her initial disappointment. However, that would change in a few short years. “Now it’s so much bigger. It’s done really well, we come here too much.”

Mike said, out of all the beer gardens in Kenosha County, he especially enjoys the Pets Biergarten.

“They’re staying true to what you’d find across the pond in Germany,” he said. “Its authentic, and it brings back memories of our younger years.”

Brian and Veronica Van Dyke, also from Pleasant Prairie, were fully decked out in traditional outfits, enjoying the company of Biergarten friends.

“It’s always really nice, we make a lot of connections here,” Veronica said. “From the last few years, it’s really grown in size. But the best thing is always the people.”

Joe Seitz, from Mt. Pleasant, attended while dressed in a traditional lederhosen outfit. With his bodybuilder background, Seitz said he had only recently managed to “squeeze back into” the outfit.

He has been a regular of the Biergarten for some time.

“It’s a great place to come, have a beer and meet new people,” Seitz said.