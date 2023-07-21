TWIN LAKES — As the gates opened Friday, the crowds surged on Day 2 of Wisconsin’s Country Thunder music festival near Twin Lakes.

People flooded the gates when they opened at 1 p.m.

This was Hailey Renn and Kelsi Steele’s first time at the music festival. When the gates opened at 1 p.m., they made sure to immediately go to the front row of general admission seats and claim their spots for the evening.

“We’re really excited to see the performers today and we wanted front row spots,” Renn said.

Renn and Steele said they’re most excited to see Jon Pardi, who performed at 10 p.m. They said they were going to wait all day to watch his act in the front row.

The two agreed that they enjoy outdoor concerts more than indoor ones, which prompted them to buy tickets to Country Thunder for the first time.

“We’ve been going to a lot of concerts this year and we really liked the line-up, so we wanted to go,” Renn said.

Friday was also Nicholas and Katie Haasser’s first visit of 2023’s music festival.

“We went two years ago and we really enjoyed it,” Katie said. “Last year we couldn’t get tickets because they sold out so fast, so we just wanted to come again.”

Katie said the best part about Country Thunder is the “entire experience.” She said the two of them like getting food and “listening to the music.”

“I like hanging out and seeing the crowd,” Nicholas said. “I’m really excited to see Parmalee.”

Katie said she’s most excited to see Jon Pardi perform.

“Everything else at the festival seems really similar (compared to two years ago),” Katie said.

She won tickets

Sisters Missy Folger and Kelsey Saunders came to Country Thunder after Folger won four tickets from radio station Q98.5 in Rockford, Ill.

“I put my voice on the radio … and they picked my saying to win,” Folger said.

While it was Folger’s second time at Country Thunder, it was Saunders’ first.

“I’m just really excited for a good night. I think it’s going to be a good time,” Saunders said. “I’m surprised to see how open everything is right now and I can’t wait to see the flip tonight.”

While Folger is excited to see Bailey Zimmerman perform Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Saunders was looking forward to seeing Lainey Wilson on Friday.

“I’m hoping to just have a good time while spending time together,” Folger said.

Jennie Gibson went to her first Country Thunder performance in 1997 and went for about 10 years in a row after that before taking a break.

“Then I decided I’m single, no more boyfriend, and I wanted to come enjoy it (the festival) anyways,” Gibson said.

She said despite not knowing many of the country artists these days, she enjoys attending the music festival to see what’s new in the country music world.

“I hope the festival keeps doing well. I just hope that they keep having it and people enjoy themselves,” Gibson said.

Minor fire

On Thursday there was a “minor” fire behind the main stage. Matt Gronke with the fire department said “there were some cardboard boxes burning underneath a generator.”

Gronke said the fire was extinguished before they got there.

“Other than that it was really uneventful,” Gronke said. “No news is good news in our department.”

As a reminder, Matt Gall with the fire department hopes everyone in attendance at Country Thunder uses their “common sense” and “stays safe” on the grounds.

Tony Ibarra, a medic at Country Thunder, tells guests to “drink more water, have fun and stay safe.” He said their ultimate goal of the weekend is to ensure they’re keeping everyone safe.