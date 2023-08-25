You may have heard that the hottest trend in cruising is our own Great Lakes region, with ships stopping in places like Milwaukee, Green Bay, Algoma and Duluth.

The passengers set off for excursions that include tours of Lambeau Field, hiking in Door County or kayaking in Lake Michigan.

That got us thinking: Who’s got a better lakefront than Kenosha? Our Lake Michigan shoreline is about 90% publicly accessible via parks, beaches and festival places. Close to the lake, you’ll find museums, an electric streetcar system, two lighthouses and outdoor markets.

That’s enough to keep a shipload of visitors busy for a day, not to mention all the fun stuff that’s not along the lake.

Here are some sample itineraries:

Raise a Glass Beer Tour: After leaving the ship, our visitors are taken on a tour of local craft breweries, with sampling at each location: Kenosha Brewing Company, Rustic Road, Public Craft and R’Noggin. The tour ends with a bratwurst, a giant pretzel and more beer at the Biergarten in Petrifying Spring park. Prost!

The Best Damn Pizza Town in America Tour: There are few things Kenoshans will argue about more passionately than who makes the best pizza. There are plenty of possible stops, including longtime favorites like Villa D’Carlo, with its cracker-thin crust, and newcomers like Oakfire, which serves Pizza Napoletana, known for its smoky-charred outer crust and soft, delicate center.

That’s Italian! Tour: Lean into Kenosha’s Italian heritage on this itinerary, with stops including Paielli’s Bakery, which has been serving customers for more than 100 years (their genetti cookies are a must), and Tenuta’s Deli, for Italian specialties and a grilled sausage eaten on scenic 52nd Street. If the timing is right, the visitors could enjoy homemade Italian treats at the Mount Carmel or Holy Rosary church festival. And in the near future, those visitors might even have the chance to pay homage to our own Al Molinaro if that statue gets done.

The Great American Pastime Tour: If the Kenosha Kingfish are at home, a visit to historic Simmons Field is a great cruise ship tour. Before the game, grab hot dogs Downtown at Trolley Dogs and ride an electric streetcar.

Market Day Tour: Our visitors stroll among the booths at the Kenosha HarborMarket on a summer Saturday before heading a few blocks west to the Kenosha Public Market. At both stops, they’ll find friendly vendors offering fresh produce, ready-to-eat foods and assorted goods. Both markets also feature live entertainment. After visiting the markets, they can continue shopping at several Downtown venues.

Homes of the Stars: Our own Diane Giles — our favorite local historian — takes visitors on a tour of the former homes of our homegrown celebrities, from Kenosha native Orson Welles to Don Ameche to Mark Ruffalo. She can also lead visitors on a tour of historic Green Ridge Cemetery, where you’ll find the graves of such luminaries as Zalmon Simmons and Samuel Curtis Johnson Sr. (founder of S.C. Johnson).

Drop Some Knowledge on Me Tour: You say you like visiting museums? We’ve got ‘em! Cruise ship passengers could visit our Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Kenosha History Center. Top it off with a bit of restaurant history at Franks Diner, which has been serving food in Downtown Kenosha since 1926.

Hit the Links Tour: The Kenosha area is blessed with several beautiful golf courses, including three public venues: Brighton Dale Links, Petrifying Springs Golf Course and “Muni,” our Washington Park Municipal Golf Course.

Light the Way Tour: Visitors can double their lighthouse pleasure by visiting Kenosha’s red North Pier Lighthouse, our best-known (and most photographed) local landmark, and the nearby 1866 Southport Lighthouse on Simmons Island. The Southport Lighthouse and the adjacent Light Station keeper’s house are open to the public during the cruise ship summer season. The lighthouse is available to climb, too.

Rolling through Kenosha Tour: Visitors can ride bicycles along the lakefront for several miles — enjoying the Sculpture Walk along the harbor — and then head west on the paved Pike Trail to Petrifying Springs Park for more riding, including mountain bike trails. A bonus: “Pets” Park has the Biergarten and clean, modern restrooms!

Water, water everywhere: You did notice we’re right on Lake Michigan, right? That means we’ve got beaches and boats. Visitors can easily book a charter fishing trip or settle in for a beach day at a local sandy spot.

One of the Seven Wonders of the World Tour: Who knew you could visit the World’s Largest Kwik Trip right here in Somers? It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. All that, plus Dunkers! And right up the road, visitors will find a castle dedicated to all things cheese. No trip to the Kenosha area is complete without a stop at Mars Cheese Castle.

Gateway to “Newport of the West”: Our visitors could board buses and head west to Lake Geneva for a narrated boat cruise and shopping/dining in the resort town known for its lakefront mansions built during the Gilded Age. Looking to get in those 10,000 daily steps? Head out on the Shore Path that circles Geneva Lake.

So far, we haven’t heard of any plans to bring a cruise ship to Kenosha, but Meridith Jumisko, public relations director at Visit Kenosha, is ready to go.

“We would be a great stop because people could walk to so many places,” she said. “We are always ready and willing to help promote when new developments come to the area.”

And if those ships do stop here? Instead of the traditional flower lei greeting, we would welcome ship passengers with something better: A necklace of cheese curds and a cup of ranch dressing on the side!

+5 Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Liz Snyder Features/GO Kenosha Follow Liz Snyder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false