PADDOCK LAKE — A Dunkin’ Donuts and Culver’s restaurant are planned to open this fall in the Village of Paddock Lake, according to Village Administrator Tim Popanda.

Culver’s will be at 7600 Antioch Road, just south of 75th Street, and Dunkin’ Donuts will be at 24602 75th St., across from Central High School.

Popanda said construction on most the exterior and interior of the Dunkin’ Donuts is already completed, however delays in electrical equipment being shipped means the new restaurant is currently scheduled to open sometime in autumn.

The project began late last year when the Village Board was presented with plans for the chain.

“They were very inviting of it,” Popanda said. “We’re very much in favor.”

Construction of the new Culver’s began on Monday morning. Popanda said developers hope for completion before Thanksgiving. Permits for the new restaurant were issued in May.

Popanda said Paddock Lake officials are happy to have the new developments.

“It’s something the community and residents wanted, and we’re happy to oblige,” Popanda said.