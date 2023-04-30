Kenosha County youth who will be in high school during the 2023-24 academic year are now invited to apply to serve on the Youth As Resources Board.

Funded by the United Way of Kenosha County and coordinated in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, the YAR Board is a grant-funding board made up of nine youth and three adults who fund youth-led service projects throughout the community. Youth on the YAR Board meet monthly from September through May to hear the grant presentations of students in kindergarten to 12th grade and to collaborate on service projects of their own.