City officials commented briefly Tuesday morning on the investigation into the controversial arrests of a Black man and woman that occurred inside an Applebee’s restaurant in Kenosha last month.

Kenosha Police Deputy Chief Tom Hansche and Police & Fire Commission President Shebaniah Muhammad spoke about the matter during a regular commission meeting attended by area residents, alderpersons and members of the news media.

Last week, community activists and a group of area residents strongly criticized the actions of some local police officers who they said “brutalized” and unnecessarily detained a Black man and traumatized his partner inside an Applebee’s restaurant. The incident, which took place the night of July 20, occurred after a hit-and-run crash at Green Bay Road and Highway 50.

The Zion, Ill., man, 24, and woman, 21, were both charged with resisting officers and disorderly conduct in the July 20 incident. The woman was also charged with possession of marijuana. The Kenosha News is not naming those involved.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

A crash occurred at about 11 p.m. and ended in the parking lot at the Applebee’s, 6950 Green Bay Road. Afterwards, the hit-and-run suspects being sought were found hiding inside the restaurant’s bathroom. The man arrested in the video was not involved in the hit-and-run.

Deputy Police Chief Tom Hansche offered a statement during the meeting.

“As part of our review protocol as a department we were aware of this incident the very next day,” Hansche said, adding that a use of force review was initiated.

“We reviewed the video, saw some things that we were concerned about and initiated a more formal review with our professional standards office. So, that’s where we’re at right now. They’re currently interviewing and reviewing video and should see something from them I’m hoping by the end of next week.”

Hansche didn’t specify when such a report would be released to the public.

Local activist Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, a nonprofit social justice group, said “I really feel like until this investigation plays out we’re not really going to know a lot from Police & Fire.”

The Rev. Monica Cummings, vice president of Congregations United to Serve Humanity (CUSH) said she wanted to hear directly from the police chief.

Muhammad offered a brief statement.

“As citizens and as a commission, we believe everyone has the right for fair, equal and just treatment no matter the situation or circumstances. Our responsibility as a commission will be to ensure transparency throughout this investigation and process,” Muhammad said. “We’ll be updating you as we receive our update.”

Both Hansche and Muhammad offered no further comment.