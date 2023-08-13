Local volunteer William “Bill” Roberts was recently recognized for his many efforts in the community with a free roof from Dick’s Roof Repair.

The program, started by the company in 2020, aims to help give back to the community by recognizing outstanding individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving others.

Dick’s Roof Repair owner Jeff Milkie said Roberts has donated his time for years to the Kenosha community.

“This is about giving back to the community. The people who give every day, now we’re giving back to them,” Milkie said.

For over three decades, Roberts has been a part of various Kenosha-area organizations, beginning in the 1980s through his employer, Abbott, and the United Way of Kenosha County.

He has been involved in numerous capacities, from being a board member to serving on the community investment committee.

Roberts has taken part in volunteer initiatives such as the Day of Service and Day of Caring events. He also lent his expertise as an IRS-certified volunteer income tax assistance volunteer, ensuring that individuals have access to the necessary resources during tax season.

Passionate about education, Roberts has also served as a reading tutor.

“As an organization that believes in the power of community and compassion, Dick’s Roof Repair took notice of Bill’s extraordinary contributions,” the company stated in announcing the award. “Despite his remarkable achievements, Bill Roberts remains incredibly humble … Bill’s heart is genuinely invested in the well-being of his community, and his selflessness has made a lasting impact on those around him.”

As a token of appreciation for his work, Dick’s Roof Repair presented Roberts with the free roof.

“It is our hope that this gesture will not only protect his home but also serve as a symbol of gratitude from the entire community for his tireless efforts,” the company said. “At Dick’s Roof Repair, we are honored to play a part in recognizing and supporting such remarkable volunteers.”