The annual Pike River Cleanup returns Sept. 16 and organizers are seeking sponsors and donations to support the 75 volunteers working to clear the river.

This year's cleanup runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon, starting at the Petrifying Springs Park Shelter No. 4 parking lot. The event is for all ages and skill levels and helps keep the Pike River enjoyable for kayakers, hikers, fishermen and more who use the river.

Volunteers can bring the following to help:work shoes, knee high boots, work gloves, work coveralls, hip boots or waders, reacher sticks or long steel rakes, canoes, kayaks or flat bottom boats and fishing magnets

It's $200 for any small businesses, private donors or corporations hoping to sponsor the event.

For more information about the Pike River Cleanup, email event organizer Jim Zondlak at ssjz00@yahoo.com, or call 262-818-3076.