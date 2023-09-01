More than 1,500 classic cars are expected to be on display throughout the heart of Downtown on Saturday as part of the 19th annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-in, sponsored by Kenosha Classic Street Machines and the City of Kenosha.

The car show is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several Downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the car show, beginning at 6 a.m. as participants arrive to set up. As a result, there will be some changes to traffic patterns Saturday.

Beginning at 6 a.m., traffic will be directed one way eastbound on 56th Street, beginning at Third Avenue, proceeding counter-clockwise around Calabria Way, and westbound only on 54th Street from Calabria Way to Sixth Avenue.

Temporary no parking signs will be posted at areas along the route to facilitate the one way traffic flow.

Visitors to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.; the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., and the Southport Marina, 21 56th St., will find the easiest access from the south, via northbound Third Avenue to 56th Street, to avoid the street closures for the car show.

People may wish to consider parking in one of the free public lots Downtown -- or the free public parking garage on Eighth Avenue east of the post office -- and take the streetcar to access the Downtown festivities.

Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.