A Downtown Kenosha sign destroyed nearly three years ago that became an iconic image of the August 2020 unrest and riots has been replaced.

The previous sign for Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, 5810 8th Ave., melted during a fire in August 2020 near a used car lot on Sheridan Road. Photos of the sign went viral on social media.

The historic church, built in 1907, appeared to avoid any significant damage as a result of fires that were lit following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. The sign, however, was completely ruined.

The city of Kenosha and the church recently came to a land transfer agreement paving the way for the new electric sign.

"We exchanged some land so they could replace the sign that was destroyed during the riots," city administrator John Morrissey said in a statement. "Once it was destroyed it became a non-conforming sign and since it was city- owned property the sign could not be installed again. This agreement allowed them to exchange property that abuts the city parking lot so they then own the property and could install the sign."

The church posted progress on the new sign on social media.

"Our congregation's sign on Sheridan Road was destroyed in the protests that decimated Downtown Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The sign read 'Black Lives Matter' when it burned, and it has taken three years and hundreds of volunteer hours to get it restored," the church indicated.

The church posted on its website that the sign was "paid for by the generosity of our members and friends in 2020."

In an online fundraiser the church posted that it "required countless hours of legal negotiations with the City of Kenosha and our neighborhood partners" to restore and upgrade the sign.

