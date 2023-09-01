A Downtown Kenosha sign destroyed nearly three years ago during the August 2020 unrest and riots has been replaced by a new one.
Daniel Gaitan
A Downtown Kenosha
sign destroyed nearly three years ago that became an iconic image of the August 2020 unrest and riots has been replaced.
The previous sign for Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, 5810 8th Ave.,
melted during a fire in August 2020 near a used car lot on Sheridan Road. Photos of the sign went viral on social media.
The historic church, built in 1907, appeared to avoid any significant damage as a result of fires that were lit following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. The sign, however, was completely ruined.
The sign for the Bradford Community Church, 5810 8th Ave., was melted during a fire in August 2020 at a used car lot on Sheridan Road. The historic church, built in 1907, appeared to avoid any significant damage as a result of the blaze.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
The city of Kenosha and the church recently came to a land transfer agreement paving the way for the new electric sign.
A Downtown Kenosha sign destroyed nearly three years ago that became an iconic image if the August 2020 civil unrest and riots has been replaced by a brand new one.
City of Kenosha
"We exchanged some land so they could replace the sign that was destroyed during the riots," city administrator John Morrissey said in a statement. "Once it was destroyed it became a non-conforming sign and since it was city- owned property the sign could not be installed again. This agreement allowed them to exchange property that abuts the city parking lot so they then own the property and could install the sign."
The church posted progress on the new sign on social media.
"Our congregation's sign on Sheridan Road was destroyed in the protests that decimated Downtown Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The sign read 'Black Lives Matter' when it burned, and it has taken three years and hundreds of volunteer hours to get it restored," the church indicated.
The church posted on its website that the sign was "paid for by the generosity of our members and friends in 2020."
In an online fundraiser the church posted that it "
required countless hours of legal negotiations with the City of Kenosha and our neighborhood partners" to restore and upgrade the sign.
IN PHOTOS: A look back at the Kenosha riots in 40 photos
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A dump truck burns in front of the courthouse.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man helps another after tear gas was deployed by the police on Aug. 24, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS file
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A group finds refuge from tear gas in a doorway of the court house on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man turns his head as a garbage truck goes up in flames.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts in Uptown on Aug. 24 and 15.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEW PHOTO
DOWNTOWN BRACING
A message put on a boarded-up business Tuesday says children live in this building.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Burned vehicles
People walk through downtown areas damaged by rioting in late August.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Members and friends of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church work to board up the hall and church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators sit on Sheridan Road in front of a line of law enforcement after being forced to leave Civic Center Park late on Aug. 25.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protesters gather in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators participate in a non-violent protest at the courthouse on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man attempts to put out a car fire with buckets of water on 63rd Street on Aug. 25.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman has her head bandaged by Sam Sansudsavat at a medic station after being hit in the head with a rubber bullet in Kenosha on Aug. 25.
SEAN KRAJACIC, LEE NEWSPAPERS
KENOSHA PROTEST - WEDNESDAY
A protestor paints the word “love” on the sidewalk at Civic Center Park during a protest on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA PROTEST - WEDNESDAY
Porche Bennett asks protestors to respect the curfew at Civic Center Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a press conference on Thursday at the scene were a man was killed amidst the protests.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
DAMAGE AERIAL
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DAMANGE AERIAL
Damage done by fire in Uptown.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWs
MARCH FOR BLAKE
Family, friends and supporters hold up a fist during a march and demonstration for Jacob Blake on Aug. 29. Local nonprofit organizations and churches are banding together Wednesday for a day of healing and support of the Blake family, which is being held amid a scheduled appearance by evangelical activist Sean Feucht.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MARCH FOR BLAKE
Left: A group holding Pan-African flags walk to the courthouse during a march and demonstration for Jacob Blake on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PRESIDENT TRUMP VISIT
Various groups with differing messages wait on 60th Street and Sheridan Road for the President's motorcade to pass on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
B&L FURNITURE
B&L Office Furniture, on 60th St., is in ruins after last weeks riots.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
B&L FURNITURE
B&L Office Furniture, on 60th St., is in ruins after last weeks riots.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BIDEN IN KENSOHA
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, center, participates in a protest before a community meeting with Joe Biden at Grace Lutheran Church on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
BIDEN IN KENSOHA
Women dance in front of at Grace Lutheran Church where Joe Biden visited on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
DIVER DAN'S MURALS
From left, Bryson Eppinger, Ariana Ervin and her sister Aniyah paint murals on Diver Dan’s as part of a project hosted by the African American Youth Initiative and Kenosha Creative Space.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
County Board Meeting
Citizens, including an Uptown resident, left, and a man protesting police brutality, both who attended the Kenosha County Board meeting on Tuesday at the Job Center, argue after the meeting was adjourned.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Terry Rose
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWs
FENCE DOWN
A crew takes down the fence on Thursday that was used to distance protests from public buildings.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FENCE DOWN
A crew takes down the fence on Thursday that was used to distance protests from public buildings.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sean Feucht performance
Sean Feucht, an evangelical activist and musician, performs in downtown Kenosha Wednesday
Sean Krajacic
Let Us Worship Tour
A woman raises her hands while worshiping during the "Let Us Worship Tour" event at Civic Center Park on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BLAKE COMMUNITY EVENT
Justin Blake, left, gives Patricia Siragusa a hug as she cries during a community event hosted by Justice for Blake at 1345 52nd St. on Wednesday.
sEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
BLAKE COMMUNITY EVENT
Patricia Siragusa picks out a tomato with Justin Blake after she made a donation during a community event hosted by Justice for Blake at 1345 52nd St. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA STRONG
Kenosha Strong messages can be found downtown, uptown and throughout the city.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
