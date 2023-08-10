BRISTOL — A man was airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway D (172nd Avenue) Thursday afternoon.

According to initial law enforcement radio traffic, multiple fire and rescue personnel along with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the crash. Sheriff's Sgt. David Gomez said one driver, a male, was discovered "unresponsive" but shortly after was conscious and able to answer questions.

"It was believed that the male hit his head against the windshield because he wasn't wearing a seat belt," he said citing summary information. The man was later transported via Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. His condition was not immediately known, however, his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

The male driver of the second vehicle also suffered facial injuries and a possible broken nose but was not taken to the hospital, he said. Authorities were at the scene for more than an hour. Details on the cause of the crash were also not immediately known. The county's Major Crash Assistance Team responded and the incident remains under investigation.

