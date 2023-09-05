CRASH AT HIGHWAYS 45 AND 50 Kenosha County Sheriff's Department authorities and Bristol Fire and Rescue personnel respond to the scene of a 7:30 p.m. collision between a …

Kenosha County’s Major Crash Assistance team and area law enforcement continued their investigations into two traffic collisions that seriously injured drivers in separate crashes Labor Day in Bristol and Pleasant Prairie.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies along with Bristol Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a crash involving a small pickup truck and a semitrailer near the intersection of highways 50 and 45 Monday night.

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the semitrailer, traveling east on Highway 50, and the pickup truck, headed north on Highway 45, approached the intersection. The northbound pickup truck continued through the intersection “at a high rate of speed” into the path of the semitrailer resulting in the collision, according to Sgt. Colin Coultrip of the Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he was admitted to the intensive care unit, authorities said Tuesday night. Coultrip said the pickup truck driver had “potentially life-threatening injuries.” His condition, however, was not known.

The semitrailer’s driver was transported to a local hospital and has since been released. Each vehicle had one occupant, Coultrip said. The crash remains under investigation.

Man remains in critical condition

Two hours earlier, a 74-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 5200 block of Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie.

According to authorities, the man remained in critical condition Tuesday night at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The man had been transported by Flight For Life Helicopter following the crash that occurred at 5:17 p.m. Monday night.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was traveling westbound on Highway 165 when the 2006 Jeep Liberty he was driving crossed over the center median and rolled over in the ditch line on the south side of the road.

Lt. Zach Quever of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

