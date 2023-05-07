SOMERS -- A crowd gathered near the Petrifying Springs Biergarten Saturday afternoon as 18-year-old Racine resident Trenton Hooper cut the ribbon on his Eagle Scout project, a public water station.

The project was completed just before winter, and Saturday marked the first time water flowed through the new station, where the public can get a refreshing drink or refill water bottles. The station uses the same water as the Biergarten.

“To see this project be completed really means a lot to me,” Hooper said. “I chose Petrifying Springs because I enjoy coming here year-round. When I went for my Eagle project I knew I wanted to do something in this park.”

On March 23, Hooper, after presenting his project to the Eagle Scout Board of Review, was officially awarded the rank of Eagle.

Hooper will be graduating from Walden High School and has been a Boy Scout since the first grade. He’s a member of Boy Scout Troop 101, the same as his father.

Steve Hooper, Trenton’s father, said they are the first father-son duo to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 101.

“To watch him manage this whole project was impressive,” Steve Hooper said. “There was a lot of pride while watching him.”

During Saturday's event, a small crowd of friends and family gathered to see the ribbon cutting. Trenton Hooper spoke to the group, thanking them for their support, including Kenosha Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, who helped raise funds for the water station and was in attendance to congratulate the Eagle Scout.

Hooper said the project cost about $5,000, and required many hours of planning, communication and work. Looking back, he was grateful for the lessons he’d learned.

“I got a ton of leadership skills, the ability to communicate and work under timelines and deadlines,” Hooper said. “It was an interesting experience, I’ve never led any project this big before. To have that experience before I go out to the real world was great.”

Steve Hooper also expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped his son and came out to support him on Saturday. Living and working together in a community was part of the philosophy of the Boy Scouts, the elder Hooper said.

“None of this is a one-person gig. That’s a big thing you learn in the Scouts,” Steve Hooper said

Like any good Boy Scout, Trenton Hooper was carrying his trusty pocketknife which he used to cut the ribbon, allowing the first guests to fill up their water bottles from the new station.

“This bubbler will serve the visitors of Petrifying Springs Park for many years to come,” he said.

With the project under his belt, Hooper said he plans to attend Gateway Technical College to study welding.