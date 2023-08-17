WILMOT — Despite a rainy Thursday morning, Day 2 of the Kenosha County Fair went off without a hitch with more fairgoers flocking to the grounds for animal shows and more..

Outgoing Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said an early morning thunderstorm that blew through Kenosha County only led to a few overturned tents and slightly soggier grounds, which was alleviated by a spreading more wood chips on the ground.

“Otherwise, we weathered it really well,” Zirbel said.

Opening day on Wednesday saw more than 5,000 fair-goers, which was slightly above last year’s attendance.

“We had a great day,” Zirbel said. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather for the opening day of the fair.”

Livestock shows

Thursday morning kicked off with the Junior Fair Poultry Show. 4-H members from Kenosha County showed turkeys, ducks and chickens during the show.

Ethan Point took home the champion ribbon for his white Holland hen, and Preston Jones took home the reserve ribbon for his bronze hen.

“I wasn’t expecting that outcome, but it was fun,” said Jones, 16, of Burlington.

Jones, who has been showing turkeys for six years, said he will be showing two steers at the Beef Show, in addition to the two turkeys he showed.

Taking home the champion ribbon for his Pekin Drake duck was Aidan Micewicz, with Emily Maxon taking home the reserve ribbon for her Welsh Harlequin Old Drake duck.

Results of the chicken show were unavailable at the time of publication.

Judges also were busy at Thursday’s Junior Fair Beef Show.

Jacob Lois, of the Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H club, took home the overall champion ribbon for his crossbred steer. Becky Springer, of the Brighton Bombers 4-H club, took home the reserve ribbon for her Maintainer steer.

More at the fair

The fairgrounds were sprawling with entertainment and more for visitors of all ages.

Toward the back of the fairgrounds, near the junior fair exhibits, children ages 5-12 pedaled with all their might during the pedal tractor pulls as parents, friends and other fair-goers cheered them on.

Adjacent to the pedal tractor pulls was the pig and duck races, where onlookers filled bleachers and around the track to cheer on the animals as they raced.

Friday at the fair

The fair fun continues through the rest of the week until Sunday, with the Big Hat Rodeo a highlight starting at 7 p.m.

The rodeo will feature bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and more. There is an additional fee of $10 for ages 10 and older, $1 for ages 3-9 and 2 and under free; purchase advance tickets online at www.kenoshacofair.com.

“It’s our second year for the rodeo, but our first with Big Hat,” Zirbel said. “We’re looking forward to a great last three days.”

Friday’s full schedule includes:

8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse and Pony Show in the Horse Show Ring

9 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show located north of Rabbit Building

9:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show followed by Open Class Dairy Show in the Show and Sale Arena

10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Begins

11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for ages 13-16 located north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for for ages 5-12 located north of the 4-H Exhibit Buildings

1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements and Cheese Judging in the Open Class Building

3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes in the Show & Sale Arena

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department demonstrations

6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest in the Show & Sale Arena, for all ages

7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo at the Grandstands—Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing and more! Additional fee of $10 ages 10 and older, $1 ages 3-9, 2 and under free; purchase advance tickets online at www.kenoshacofair.com.

At Creekside Stage: 2 p.m.—Conviction; 8:30 p.m.—Sugar Highway.