The Education Foundation of Kenosha the Kenosha Unified seniors selected as scholarship winners for 2023. The scholarships, and winners include:

Logan Schneider, of Bradford High School, received the Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.Schneider also received the Buzz Englund Memorial Scholarship-Bradford in the amount of $1,000.

Ava Lindquist, of Tremper High School, received the Education Foundation of Kenosha Scholarship for education majors in the amount of $1,500, renewable for four years.

Tyler Boltenhouse, of Indian Trail High School and Academy, received the Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,000, renewable for four years.

Emily Van Laningham, of LakeView Technology Academy, received the Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500.

Sophia Prondzinski, of Bradford High School, received the Harry & LaVerne Brookhouse Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

Jacob Puhr, of Tremper High School, received the Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500, renewable for four years.

Marisa Heinzen, of Tremper High School, received the Education Foundation of Kenosha Scholarship for all majors in the amount of $1,500, renewable for four years. Heinzen also received the Olivia MacKay College Study Abroad scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Ellamae Monk, of Indian Trail High School and Academy, received the Emma Nepper Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Jeffrey Hines Jr. and Jordyn Norvell, both of Tremper High School, received the Tremper Athletic Booster Club Scholarship. Each graduate will receive $500.

Audriana Allen, of Tremper High School, received the Buzz Englund Memorial Scholarship – Tremper in the amount of $1,000.

Aiden Cipolletti, of Indian Trail High School and Academy, received the Philip James Shwaiko Scholarship in the amount of $1,500.