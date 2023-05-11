A panel concerned over the growing number of book challenges and bans convened at Carthage College Wednesday night to address causes and what can be done to begin to address them.

The panelists included Carthage College’s Jacqueline Witter Easley, professor of education and co-director of Teaching Commons; Barbara Brattin, director of the City of Kenosha Library and Kenosha County Library System; and Gregory Bennett Jr., executive director of Peace in Our Streets-Kenosha, Inc. Carthage students also participating in the panel were Myles Chubin, Sydney Anderson, Brisedya Bautista-Gonzalez and Kyah Jernigan.

Carthage’s Julius Crump, assistant professor of religion and director of equity and inclusion for faculty and academic integration, facilitated the discussion.

During the “Freedom to Read: The History and Threat of Book Banning” event, the panel evaluated historical and current attempts to ban and challenge books at schools and public libraries and discussed the effect such campaigns have had on restricting information, freedom of thought and expression of cultural, religious and racial diversity.

The Courageous Conversation event was organized by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Banning history

Book banning in the U.S. has its roots in the 1800s, starting with Uncle Tom’s Cabin, written in 1852, which was the first to be banned nationally by the federal government because “they feared it would promote abolitionists,” said Easley during her presentation.

By 1873, U.S. postal inspector Anthony Comstock, initiated a law that sought to suppress the “trade in and circulation of obscene literature and articles for immoral use.”

“So, in other words, nothing through the mail that was deemed immoral or obscene could be distributed,” she said.

The Comstock Act also restricted the distribution of certain medicines, including birth control and materials that could be used for abortion and has resurfaced current national debates. The ban extended to James Joyce’s literary novel Ulysses published in 1933 and deemed obscene for distribution purposes. The ban was later repealed in 1957. Portions of the act still apply to the distribution of medicines, however, according to Easley.

As the trend toward greater censorship picked up steam, by 1982, the American Library Association created its first-ever national “Banned Book” week, in an effort to educate the public, said Easley. Each year, since then, the association has published its top 10 banned books and also top 100 list over time.

Most of the books since 2019, have been on topics centered on LGBTQ issues.

According to Unite Against Book Bans, the attempts to ban titles have nearly doubled in a year. Citing the organization’s most recent data, Easley said book ban attempts numbered 1,269 last year compared with 729 in 2021. The challenge to “unique titles” rose from 1,858 to 2,571.

“Ninety percent of the overall number of books challenged were part of attempts to censor multiple titles and that’s why we’re seeing the big increase,” she said. “So, instead of individuals approaching a school or a library … it’s now something that they’re having entire lists for that they’re putting out.”

She said various organizations are also publishing lists for people to bring to local schools and libraries.

According to Bennett, the rate at which books are increasingly challenged and/or banned is because the information is “at your fingertips.”

“Back in the day, you used to go to school catalog and actually do the research. So the same people that were being judged when it was greasers and rockers and their parents told them rock and roll was bad and it’s evil. The same people are trying to ban the books now,” he said “They became the parents.

“At the end of the day, everything’s at your fingertips, and the more you escalate in school and keep going up and up. Then, you start wanting to learn more, you start doing the research yourself, and now it’s harder to hide,” he said.

Reading trends

The panel also discussed why fewer students, especially teens and young adults read less. Anderson said access is important.

“Not every kid has access to all the books in their library, let alone books that are banned,” she said. “So, I think if legislation is passed to ban books, obviously that dramatically decreases literacy, but it is also very discouraging for kids who maybe don’t have an outlet to ask for the books.”

Chubin said while students are still reading because they have to for school, reading for enjoyment has decreased. However, he said when books are banned they receive more attention.

“When, ‘This Book is Gay’ was banned across the United States, I think it sold another 2,000 copies on Amazon and sold out within weeks,” he said.

Bautista-Gonzalez said she was more interested in reading books that have been banned.

“I feel like they are more educational,” she said.

“A lot of it is we talk about illiteracy .. and the fear that students will not know how to read, but what this is a signal of is ‘aliteracy,”’ Easley said. “That is people who know how to read and choose not to.”

Bratten said when it comes to age-appropriate materials she said it was up to parents to decide when they want to educate their children about certain topics.

“I also think it’s important to recognize that it’s not like teachers are brainwashing kids, or sharing information that’s way above their age level,” she said. “Teachers have done research. Teachers have studied and they’re perfectly capable of knowing what is age-appropriate content and what is not. And I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to be attacking teachers and saying that they’re indoctrinating kids.”

Terri Wruck, a member of the coalition, said among the things that people can do to address concerns over banning books and censorship challenges is to join book clubs in order to gain a better understanding of them, discussing the issues with local legislators, writing letters to the editor and visiting libraries.

“We know that information is power,” she said. “Our libraries hold the key to power that can level the playing field and open doors to inspire an enlightened people.”