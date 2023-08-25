The Kenosha Plan Commission raised a number of issues about the conceptional plan of a proposed private high school on the city’s north side near Gateway Technical College on Thursday evening.

Commissioners raised numerous questions about parking, traffic flow, congestion, water drainage and retention, school purpose and other matters during their regular meeting in the Municipal Building. Area residents also raised concerns about how a charter school not affiliated with Kenosha Unified School District would impact their quality of life.

The commission took no action on the matter, voting only to receive and file the proposal.

Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum High School currently operates in the former St. Mary’s Catholic Parish School, 7400 39th Ave., but could eventually move to a new building at 3311 30th Ave., across the street from the Gateway Technical College campus.

The proposed building is 44,520 square feet, made up of four main labs (transportation, building trades, welding, and automation and robotics), classrooms, offices and a commons. School staff said they would accept students from across Wisconsin and have capacity for some 600 high school students.

According to commission documents, the school’s plan is to move closer to Gateway for dual-credit purposes, and to strengthen the relationship with the technical college. Documents estimate the project value at approximately $10 million.

The school receives private and public state funds.

KTEC High School, a tuition-free charter school under a Governance Board, welcomed its first classes of freshmen and sophomores last fall, with approximately 43 students in each grade enrolled. The high school, which is not part of Kenosha Unified School District, opened last year under a charter from the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.

KTEC has operated K-8 campuses in Kenosha since 2007.

City staff raised issues with locating a new school on vacant farmland located across the street from Gateway Technical College.

Developers in their proposal provided one full access into and out of the site on 30th Avenue. The access would align with an existing median break and a southbound left-turn area is proposed to be constructed. Also proposed is an emergency gated access to the rear of the property that would connect with an extension of 28th Avenue north.

“This site was chosen due in part to the curriculum of the proposed charter high school focusing more on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills that will benefit from working with Gateway. According to the operational plan for the high school, a total of 600 students and 25 faculty could use the school at full build out,” commission documents state.

“Staff’s main concern for the project is site access,” the documents state. “Staff is concerned with how potentially 625 students and staff could be dropped off, picked up and/or drive to and from the site on a daily basis through one access point, especially when most traffic movements are condensed to morning drop off and afternoon pickup. Staff is also concerned in emergency situations how first responders would access the site if students and staff are trying to leave the site at the same time.”

One option raised is to make the access to 28th Avenue a full access point. However, that could cause additional traffic in the existing neighborhood, according to city staff, which was a stated concern by residents of that neighborhood during a recent neighborhood meeting.

Schools of similar size and student population in the city have multiple public street access points to the site to ease traffic safety concerns.

On Thursday, neighborhood residents expressed concerns about the dearth of on-site parking and fears that student vehicles could overflow into the abutting neighborhoods and lower property values.

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood questioned whether developers’ efforts are in line with larger city projects currently in the works. Spottswood said she’s seen no coordination between the school and city staff.

“How are you syncing up with local planning efforts?” Spottswood asked, adding it may be beneficial for KTEC staff and its governors to hold public information sessions.

Commissioner Vincent Ruffolo asked the applicants if any other sites are considered.

The applicants stood by their selection.

“This is uniquely, I would argue, quite a good site for a school,” said pre-development project manager Ethan Mansfield, of Performance Charter School Development. “We’ve been developing charter schools for more years than I’ve been at the company. I’ve been at the company for several years. ... This is a good site.”

Mayor John Antaramian said he is not sure the proposed site is the best place for the school at this moment.

KTEC's Angela Andersson said the high school aims to “serve the needs of students that may be different than students served in other schools where this is giving you a pathway, there are all of these off-ramps if you think about how technical education works.”

Andersson said off-ramps include careers and training in the trades or preparedness for two-year associate degrees at a technical college.

“It’s really about giving another option to students for these high-demand, high-wage careers where we aren’t filling the pipeline into those careers as much as that industry need us to do that,” Andersson said.

Kenosha Unified administrator Kris Keckler spoke during the meeting to emphasis that KTEC High School is not affiliated with KUSD.