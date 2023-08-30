As the late summer sun began its descent beyond the trees Tuesday afternoon, Edward Bain School of Language and Art staff led children and their families outside onto the playground.

The children, soon to be students again, had just met or caught up with their teachers. Parents, grandparents and others had the opportunity learn about after school activities, such as, the Boys and Girls Club, gather information on mental health, housing assistance, and many other social services during the school’s second annual resource fair.

The hundreds of families who took part in the fair also enjoyed a variety of foods from food trucks that served everything from gourmet shaved ice to organic and natural fair to ethnic comfort dishes all in one place. And, did we mention the free haircuts for kids?

Back-to-school event

Principal Barbara Sanchez, who oversees both dual language and creative arts elementary schools, said she with the help of teachers and staff initiated the resource fair to coincide with its back-to-school open house where students and their parents could meet their teachers, drop off their classroom supplies first and then enjoy family time at the fair.

Each school is expected to have enrollments of about 300 apiece for the 2023-24 school year, according to Sanchez. Students who attend schools in the Kenosha Unified are returning to classes for the fall on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“We brought out lots of members of our community to help us celebrate the start of school and help families get connected with resources in the community that they might need that they might not even known about,” she said. “And, to just really enjoy a night out with both of our (school communities) from both of our schools.”

Sanchez said families have given the open house and resource fair positive reviews.

“It’s been wonderful. They’re excited. This is our second year and they were hoping we’d have it again,” she said. “We’ve actually gotten a few more community members to come out this year as well. So, we’re growing and I think it’s a great opportunity. I’ve heard nothing but positive from our families.”

Free haircuts a plus

Just ask Crystil Orellana of Kenosha, who along with husband Dennis, brought their sons Tiago, 5, and Emerson, 6, to the event. Both boys were taking advantage of the free haircuts.

“We were just here for the kids’ open house, just to meet their teachers and we got little coupons that said they were giving (free) haircuts here,” she said. “I thought that was awesome. One less thing we have to worry about before school.”

Orellana said this year was the first time she and her family attended the resource fair. Last year, they were not able to go because they were on vacation.

“I think this is great,” she said. “This is such a great idea. I’ve seen people in Milwaukee do haircuts and resource fairs, but I’ve never seen it in Kenosha, so I thought it was really nice for the community and for the school.”

Felisha Palonis came to the resource fair with her children Nathan, 13, and Aniyah, 9 and her youngest child Arianna Parker, 6, all of Kenosha.

Particularly useful were the organizations that provided counseling services and Walking in My Shoes, said Palonis.

While the nonprofit agency caters to the needs of homeless individuals and families, it also provides a number of other services including basic household items for those who have transitioned to permanent housing, a community garden anyone can take part in, along with cooking classes using freshly grown herbs and produce from the garden.

“We went to all the resources and got a lot of information,” said Palonis.

Close Families gather at the Kona Ice truck, one of the food trucks stationed at the second annual resource fair held at Edward Bain School of Language and Art Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. A student and her mother pick out free books with the help of Barbara Sanchez, principal of Edward Bain School of Language and Art, during an open house and second annual resource fair on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Tiago Orellana, 5, of Kenosha sits patiently as he receives a free haircut from Maloni Wheeler, of Kenosha, an Indian Trail High School and Academy student, who has been cutting and styling hair for four years. Tiago and his brother Emerson, 6, took advantage of the free haircuts at Edward Bain School of Language and Art's second annual resource fair Tuesday night, Aug. 29. 2023. Aniyah Palonis, 6, Felisha Palonis, Nathan Palonis, 13, and Arianna Parker, 6, attend the second annual resource fair held Tuesday night, Aug. 29, 2023, at Edward Bain School of Language and Art. Aniya and her little sister Arianna are attending Bain in the fall, while Nathan attends Bullen Middle School. Families at Edward Bain School of Language and Art register their children and receive other services during the school's open house and resource fair (held outside on the playground) Tuesday night, Aug. 29, 2023. Barbara Sanchez, principal of Edward Bain School of Language and Art, stands in front of a book table at the school's second annual resource fair held along with its open house on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The first day of classes for students at the elementary's Creative Arts and Dual Language schools, is Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.