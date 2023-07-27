The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously voted to rename the Educational Support Center after a former superintendent credited for bolstering the district and inspiring students and staff over his tenure.

Board members voted Tuesday evening at the Educational Support Center located at 3600 52nd St.

Earlier this year, a nine-person citizen advisory committee approved by the School Board unanimously agreed to recommend the building be renamed the John J. Hosmanek Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center.

Hosmanek served as district superintendent from 1979 to 1989.

Hosmanek began his career in the the district in 1960 as an assistant principal at Lincoln Junior High. In 1962, he was named principal of the newly built Lance Junior High. In 1966, he was named principal of Tremper High School.

Hosmanek left Tremper in 1970 to serve as assistant superintendent until 1979, when he was named superintendent and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1989.

Before Tuesday's vote some of Hosmanek's colleagues and friends spoke before the board expressing their full support of the renaming.

Nola Starling-Ratfliff, of Racine, was one of the first speakers.

"I started in Kenosha in 1983 as a principal of Wilson Elementary School. My heart has remained here. I've had a wonderful career in education and have established lifelong friendships. I owe these lifelong memories to one man who believed in me and took a chance on me: Dr. John Hosmanek. Dr. Hosmanek hired the first Black principal in KUSD. That principal was me, and I am forever grateful," Starling-Ratfliff said.

Starling-Ratfliff also said Hosmanek's primary goal throughout his time as the district's leader was "the children of Kenosha."

"He believed that each and every child deserved the best education possible. He also wanted to make sure each and every home could support that goal," Starling-Ratfliff said.

"I could go on and on about Dr. Hasmanek and his leadership style. But he was not only a superintendent. He cared about his faith, his family, his friends and the community of Kenosha. He was my boss. Later, he became my friend."

Former educator and assistant principal Jose Martinez, of Kenosha, also spoke in support of the renaming.

"John Hosmanek was one of the most intellectual superintendents I have had the privilege and honor of working with during my 52 years as an educator," Martinez said.

"John Hosmanek was personable, a visionary, a powerful force in creating high academic education standards, high expectations of his administrators and district faculty, and providing a work environment where educators could bring forth ideas and plans that enhanced the educational quality of our diverse student enrollments. He created a safe environment to learn as he himself was the head learner."

Board member Eric Meadows said he originally voted not to form a committee to rename the Educational Support Center knowing past contentions but "very much enjoyed learning the history of Dr. Hosmanek and learning about his contributions to the district and to this city."

"Upon learning more about this individual, I fully support this measure to rename it as such," Meadows said.

Board member Rebecca Stevens thanked the advisory committee for bringing the matter forward and that "we are fortunate to have had Dr. Hosmanek in our district for as long as he was."

"It's a great honor to be able to vote in favor of this," Stevens said.

Hosmanek, 94, died peacefully at home, on January 21, 2021.

In 2022, Hosmanek was one of six community leaders who died in 2021 honored with a sapling by the City of Kenosha during Arbor Day Commemoration programs.