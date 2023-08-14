From carpentry to masonry, 30 Kenosha Unified seventh, eighth and ninth grade students had a hands-on opportunity to explore construction-related trades during the second-annual Building Trade Careers Summer Camp.

Hosted by Riley Construction, 5301 99th Ave., the July 24-27 camp set up five stations, some of which included Martin Petersen Company and Pieper Electric, to give students hands-on learning in carpentry, masonry, drywall, concrete and hand tools.

Students also learned about various careers in construction in addition to working in the trades including accounting, project management, and safety.

The week culminated with a construction site visit at the new Pleasant Prairie Fire Station and Police Station. Students were given a safety and Personal Protective Equipment review before heading off to view a live concrete pour at the Police Station job site. They were taught about the planning behind the project and were given a chance to interview the job site Superintendent.

Kenosha Unified’s Coordinator of Career & Technical Education Aaron Williams said it was “exciting” to see so many students interested in career and technical education.

“Career and Technical Education helps prepare students for so many future opportunities and helps them engage with their learning by making it relevant to an application,” he said.

Williams said opportunities like Building Trade Careers Summer Camp are important because it increases awareness of career options.

“Career-based learning activities like this give the students an opportunity to try out lots of careers in a hands-on manner and learn skills from industry professionals,” he said. “It increases their awareness of careers here in our community that they may have not known of or thought they wouldn’t enjoy. Students can use the experiences to help them pick their KUSD courses that align with their career interests.”