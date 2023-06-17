An emotional outpouring of the community brought a large crowd to Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha Friday afternoon, where three people were shot, one fatally, late Tuesday night.

Community members, friends and family of the victims gathered at the same church parking lot at 2006 60th St. where three young men were shot to take part in a prayer vigil.

All three young shooting victims arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. One of the three, identified by family members at the event as 19-year-old Mauricio Alvarez, died before he could be flown to Milwaukee for treatment. Police said he was killed in a “presumed homicide.”

The other two gunshot victims were a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man. The 21-year-old was transported to Milwaukee with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old’s injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

Kenosha Police continue to investigate the shooting, which was the second in a matter of days following a separate shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday in the 6800 block of 26th Avenue.

During the prayer vigil, lead by Grace Lutheran Church and members of Congregations United To Serve Humanity, Grace Interim Pastor Stephen Gifford read Bible passages and many offered up thoughts and prayers.

“This happened in our backyard, so we are very sensitive to the neighborhood who may have heard the gunshots (and) we’re very sensitive to the events in the lives of these young men,” Gifford said. “We are here as a community to provide a visible and audible expression to each other and to our neighborhood for the deep care that we have around this event.”

Mauricio’s family members and friends remained at the church to light candles and honor his memory together.

“I was surprised and deeply gratifying,” Gifford said of the overwhelming show of family support at the vigil, “and deeply gratified the family came and we were able to adapt what we had planned to do and essentially wrap our arms around them.”

Community reactions

Vigil attendees spoke of violence in neighborhood communities.

“The CUSH community would like to see a conscious effort by all of our elected leaders and community members to stop needless violence in our beloved community,” said CUSH Executive Director Lori Hawkins.

Leaders of Kenosha founder and executive director Tanya McLean questioned the absence of the local administration.

“How come we haven’t heard the city come out and say anything? And why isn’t the Mayor here today?” McLean asked. “I see nothing and I hear nothing. (The mayor) should have been here today or sent someone on his behalf. He is in charge of this town, and it starts with him.”

McLean also called for better solutions, as she said higher police presence in the area was not solving anything.

“And I want to know, why is all this happening here? I’ve lived in this community for over 20 something years, and it’s just getting worse and worse and worse,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s daytime or nighttime, the shooting is still happening. And more police stalking us is not helping. Clearly that’s not the answer; it’s not helping. So what are we going to do? How are we going to move forward? We need some answers now.”

County Board supervisor Daniel Gaschke, whose district (District 7) lies within the area of the shooting, offered his sentiments.

“Today was an opportunity for us as a community to gather together, and as the Scriptures teach, ‘Weep with those who weep,’” he said. “I pray that, in some small way, this vigil will give peace and comfort to the family and friends during this difficult time of loss.”

Mauricio’s father, Alfonso, said he hopes something is done to prevent further loss for other families.

“What we can do is stop this. I don’t want anyone else to go through the same thing we have,” he said. “I give my forgiveness to the person who did this ... I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”