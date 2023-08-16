The Kenosha County Clerk’s office is encouraging people in need of U.S. passports to use its services as a time-saving alternative to the post office.

Passport applications are among the many services that the clerk’s office offers on a “by appointment” basis, with no lines or waiting in most cases, according to County Clerk Regi Waligora.

“Many people may not realize that we are here to assist with new passport applications, renewals, passport photos, and more,” Waligora said in a release Tuesday night. “And by offering these services by appointment, with an easy online registration system, we are often able to help as soon as you walk into the building.”

Kenosha County Administration Building The work on the Kenosha County Administration Building in Downtown Kenosha is scheduled to begin Monday, continuing into early May.

The County Clerk’s Office is on the first floor of the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Free street parking, including designated accessible spaces, is available outside the building. Waligora said the office has five staff members trained by the U.S. Department of State to assist with passport applications.

Passport applications

Passport applications can be found online at https://travel.state.org or in the county clerk’s office. Appointments to complete the applications may be made on the office’s website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk.

Waligora said people should ensure their applications are printed on individual pages and completed in black ink, and that they bring the completed unsigned application along with the required documentation to the appointment.

Applicants must bring a check or money order for the U.S. Department of State fees to the appointment; a separate payment to the clerk’s office can be made in any form of payment. Contact the clerk’s office for details on the documents required.

Birth certificates issued in Wisconsin may be obtained in Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz’s office at the Administration Building.

Other services

Along with passports and marriage licenses, Waligora said the Kenosha County Clerk’s Office also has registered notaries public who can assist with any notary questions and paperwork.

People must make sure to bring in the unsigned forms that need to be notarized along with a valid photo ID, she said. The county clerk’s office processes marriage license applications for any individuals getting married within the State of Wisconsin. Couples are asked to schedule an appointment on the clerk’s office website or by phone. Visit the website to view the application requirements or call the office.

The clerk’s office can answer questions about any of the services it offers by calling 262-653-2552 or sending an email to countyclerk@kenoshacounty.org.

